It's time for "Stumble" to set down the pom-poms: NBC has canceled the mockumentary comedy after just one season, TVLine has learned.

The cancellation comes less than two months after "Stumble" aired its Season 1 finale (which now doubles as a series finale) on March 13.

"Stumble," which joined NBC's Friday-night lineup last November, starred Jenn Lyon ("Claws") as Courteney Potter, a successful competitive cheerleading coach who, after getting fired from her previous job, becomes cheer coach at Oklahoma's Heådltston State Junior College and attempts to get her ragtag squad to the national championship.

In the freshman finale, the Heådltston State Buttons did compete at the championship in Daytona, Florida, but the squad ultimately finished in third place. In the episode's final moments, Courteney was shocked to learn that her former cheer coach Marg Hargberg (guest star Katey Sagal) — who served as a judge in Daytona — was coming out of retirement to coach the Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College squad, with plans to take Courteney and the Buttons down in their upcoming season.

TVLine's 2026 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the fate of "Stumble." Your thoughts on NBC's decision? Drop 'em in a comment below.