Quotes Of The Week: Will Trent, Elsbeth, R.J. Decker, Idol, And More
It's Sunday, so you know what that means: We're serving up another edition of TVLine's Quotes of the Week.
In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Survivor," "American Idol," "R.J. Decker," "American Dad!," "Euphoria," "The Testaments," and "Elsbeth."
Also featured in this week's roundup: "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" mirrors "The Substance," "Margo's Got Money Troubles" attends an unconventional drag show of sorts, and "Will Trent" pokes fun at an overbaked bun in the oven.
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)
WILL TRENT
"You've been pregnant for three years."
"Thirty-eight and a half weeks, thank you very much. Perfectly normal human gestation period."
"I can't remember a time when you weren't pregnant."
"I'm sorry, is my pregnancy hard on you two?"
"I'm just waiting for a toddler to walk out of your baby oven."
Franklin (Kevin Daniels) and Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) do make a good point: Angie (Erika Christensen) has been pregnant for a full season now
SURVIVOR
"Rizo, how we feeling?"
"Like the pot is $2 million, baby!"
The RizGod celebrates the game's latest twist at Tribal Council
ELSBETH
"My big case ended, so I'm taking a break from undercover work. Captain Wagner says it's been busy around here."
"You have no idea. It's like every week, it's something new."
If Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) didn't know better, she'd say her job has had the pace of a scripted TV show lately
R.J. DECKER
"I've got my best guy keeping an eye on Ray just in case."
"Your best guy wouldn't happen to look like Shaggy from 'Scooby-Doo,' would he?"
"You're saying that like Shaggy didn't solve, like, a bunch of mysteries."
Mel (Bevin Bru) may be right about Wish looking like Shaggy, but we side with R.J. (Scott Speedman) on this one
AMERICAN IDOL
"I know Jennifer Hudson throws a shoe, but I don't have one. Should I throw my SPANX? I'm wearing six pairs!"
Allow us to translate: This is the highest praise guest judge Nikki Glaser could have possibly given to a contestant
AMERICAN DAD!
"We're closer now than we've ever been! We'll finally be crazy rich Asians, just like in that movie, 'Parasite.'"
We see what you did there, Bah Bah (Tzi Ma)
MARGO'S GOT MONEY TROUBLES
"What is he doing here?"
"Bodhi had Gymboree. Dad had to take him because I had to be here watching you do church lady drag."
"I am in the goddamn choir, Margo. I am a church lady!"
While Margo (Elle Fanning) keeps her alter ego behind an OnlyFans paywall, Shyanne (Michelle Pfeiffer) cosplays a "church lady" in broad daylight!
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS
"It's actually a standing dress, not a sitting dress. 'Cause then when I sit down, my face crumples up into something like that thing at the end of 'The Substance.'"
Jennifer Tilly fixes her face at the reunion
EUPHORIA
"You know, high school, best years of our lives."
"I couldn't disagree more."
Cal (Eric Dane) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) make surprisingly cordial small talk at Nate and Cassie's wedding
THE TESTAMENTS
"After what happened to my girls at Jezebel's, after Boston fell, after the sting of the noose around my neck began to wear off, I vowed to document everything and everyone."
Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) climbs aboard the rebellion train, courtesy of her secret journal of Gilead crimes