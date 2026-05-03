Quotes Of The Week: Will Trent, Elsbeth, R.J. Decker, Idol, And More

It's Sunday, so you know what that means: We're serving up another edition of TVLine's Quotes of the Week.

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Survivor," "American Idol," "R.J. Decker," "American Dad!," "Euphoria," "The Testaments," and "Elsbeth."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" mirrors "The Substance," "Margo's Got Money Troubles" attends an unconventional drag show of sorts, and "Will Trent" pokes fun at an overbaked bun in the oven.

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)