How Keri Russell Felt About Felicity's Hair 'Controversy'

There are plenty of reasons why a show could suddenly plummet in the ratings, but blaming it on a haircut? That's what "Felicity" star Keri Russell dealt with back in 1999.

When "Felicity" debuted on the WB in 1998 it became a breakout hit for the network and Russell, who at the time was sporting long, curly hair. Then in Season 2, the decision came to give Russell a much shorter hairdo. Instantly the show's ratings started to tank and producers, including co-creator J.J. Abrams, blamed the haircut. ”People revolted against the look and the show," he told The New York Times in 2000. "She's so gorgeous, we thought, 'Who cares how long her hair is?' The answer came back pretty quickly."

Russell publicly disputed that claim. "I think that's a pretty lame excuse," she said in a 2000 interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I think a lot more than a haircut was deciding the ratings." And she probably wasn't wrong. In Season 1, "Felicity" premiered in the Tuesday 9 p.m. timeslot right after the wildly successful "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Then in Season 2, producers moved the show to Sunday at 8 p.m. and the ratings were cut in half.