The Rookie Boss Teases 'Incredibly Romantic' #Chenford Moment In Season 8 Finale — Watch Exclusive Sneak Peek

"The Rookie" showrunner Alexi Hawley is vowing to make us swoon.

Although the official description for tonight's Season 8 finale (ABC, 10/9c) makes no mention of #Chenford — the episode will center on a high-stakes search to take down notorious criminal Heath Everett — the beloved 'ship is set to have a big episode.

After ditching a hideous family heirloom, Tim has finally found the perfect engagement ring for Lucy — but when will the proposal come? And how will Tim pop the question?

"I think the audience can tell from the last two episodes, [the proposal] is not going to be simple," Hawley told TVLine.

In fact, in an exclusive sneak peek of the Season 8 finale above, the ring is still causing a stir among the "Rookie" crew: Lopez has been roped into babysitting the big rock, but she's forcing Tim to take the thing back. She can't keep track of it anymore, not after her daughter Emmy stuck it up her nose. (Perhaps like rain at a wedding, boogers on a diamond are good luck?) Lopez tells Tim it's time to get a move on the engagement — it's now or never!

Despite the multiple ring debacles amid #Chenford's winding romantic journey, Hawley promises the inevitable proposal will be "incredibly romantic."

Are you looking forward to the "Rookie" Season 8 finale? What are your #Chenford predictions? Click "PLAY" on the sneak peek above, then sound off in the comments!