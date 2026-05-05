Why Friends Recast Ross' Ex-Wife Carol After Just One Episode

"Friends" viewers will of course remember Ross' ex-wife Carol... but they might not remember she looked a little different at first.

When the mega-hit sitcom debuted on NBC in 1994, Ross was freshly lamenting the end of his marriage, with his wife Carol leaving him after she came out as gay and fell in love with a woman named Susan. In the second episode of Season 1, we meet Carol, played by Anita Barone, as she tells Ross she's pregnant with his baby, leading to an awkward sonogram appointment with the two of them and Susan. But in subsequent episodes, the role of Carol is played by Jane Sibbett. So what happened?

It seems that Barone — who previously played chef Gail Cunningham in a Season 4 episode of "Seinfeld" — wanted a more long-term TV role, according to UK newspaper the Daily Express, which reports that Barone "was looking to be a more permanent fixture on another project and so decided to leave 'Friends' behind her and audition for other shows."

It's more understandable when you learn that "Friends" producers originally saw Carol as a three-episode role. Sibbett recently recalled that she was only hired to play Carol in two Season 1 episodes after Barone left, but then "Friends" co-creator Marta Kauffman "said she saw something in the way I was playing [Carol], that I was playing it for real. I wasn't playing it for laughs... She loved it so much, she wanted to have it in the show, and so then I was asked if I would just be a recurring character."