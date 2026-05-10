The Big Bang Theory's Creator Had One Worry About Casting Jim Parsons As Sheldon Cooper

Jim Parsons really wanted to play Sheldon Cooper on "The Big Bang Theory," but his enthusiasm for the role wasn't enough to make co-creator Chuck Lorre say "Bazinga!" right away. Speaking to the "At Home with the Creative Coalition" podcast, series co-creator Bill Prady revealed that Parsons' initial audition was so mind-blowing that Lorre feared the actor had peaked too early.

"[Parsons] created that character at that audition," Prady said. "And he left the room and I turned and I went, 'That's the guy! That's the guy! That's the guy!' And Chuck turned and he said, 'Nah, he's gonna break your heart. He'll never give you that performance again.'"

According to Prady, Parsons instantly stood out from other actors who read to play the nerdy theoretical physicist who knocks on doors three times. Lorre's prediction about Parsons letting him down was wrong, but Prady noted that his colleague is right most of the time. "This may be the only example of where I actually was right," he said. "Jim Parsons came back in the next day and gave us that exact same performance again. It was like, 'This is Sheldon.'"