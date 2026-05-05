Save The Dates: King Of The Hill Season 15, 50 Cent's Fightland, And More
This calls for a round of Alamo Beer: Hulu has announced that King of the Hill Season 15 will premiere Monday, July 20, with all 10 episodes dropping at once.
In the second revival season, "Hank and Peggy settle into retirement life on Rainey Street while attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails," according to the official logline. Meanwhile, "Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with the stresses of being an entrepreneur."
As previously reported, the former Fox cartoon has already been renewed for Seasons 16 and 17 — meaning that, along with Season 15 this summer, a total of 30 new episodes are on the way.
In other scheduling news...
* The Starz original "Fightland," from executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, will premiere Friday, July 31. According to the official logline, "the series delivers a gripping story of redemption, betrayal, and brutal ambition in and out of the ring, where family dynamics aren't always what they seem," following "a disgraced, formerly incarcerated boxing champion (Howard Charles, "The Musketeers") who returns to London to seek vengeance against the crime syndicate he thinks betrayed him." Nicholas Pinnock ("For Life") and Deborah Ayorinde ("THEM") co-star.
* Netflix has released the full-length trailer for "The Boroughs," a retirement community-set supernatural series executive-produced by The Duffer Brothers, and starring Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O'Hare, Clarke Peters, and Bill Pullman. All eight episodes drop Thursday, May 21:
* Netflix has released a trailer for "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" Season 2, which consists of six episodes and premieres Wednesday, May 27: