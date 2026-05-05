Save The Dates: King Of The Hill Season 15, 50 Cent's Fightland, And More

This calls for a round of Alamo Beer: Hulu has announced that King of the Hill Season 15 will premiere Monday, July 20, with all 10 episodes dropping at once.

In the second revival season, "Hank and Peggy settle into retirement life on Rainey Street while attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails," according to the official logline. Meanwhile, "Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with the stresses of being an entrepreneur."

As previously reported, the former Fox cartoon has already been renewed for Seasons 16 and 17 — meaning that, along with Season 15 this summer, a total of 30 new episodes are on the way.