NCIS Finale Sneak Peek: Vance's Daughter Kayla Opens Up To Jess About Losing Her Dad

"NCIS" wraps up Season 23 next week by remembering a friend we've lost.

Naomi Grace returns as Leon Vance's daughter Kayla in the Season 23 finale (airing next Tuesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. on CBS), and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at her emotional reunion with the NCIS team after Vance's death. In the clip — which you can watch above — Jess gingerly brings up what happened to Vance, and Kayla admits she misses her dad... and the boxing workouts they used to do together. "But I haven't been back to that gym since," she adds.

Jess tries to tell her Vance would be proud of what Kayla has become, adding that her own dad was an NCIS agent, too: "Different office. Same shadow." Having a larger-than-life dad like that always makes you question, Jess theorizes: "Are we honoring the legacy? Or trying to outrun it?"

In the Season 23 finale, "one year after a deadly coffee shop bombing, a new explosion proves the attack wasn't the work of a lone wolf — a case that forces the team to confront legacy and loyalty," per the official logline.