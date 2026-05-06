NCIS: Origins Bosses Break Down That Gibbs/Lala Moment We've All Been Waiting For — Plus, [Spoiler] Gets Kidnapped?!

Just when you thought "NCIS: Origins" couldn't top its memorable Season 1 finale ending, the CBS prequel delivers its most romantic moment yet, leaves us with an unresolved kidnapping, and takes the letter "C" where no "C" has ever gone before.

Let's cut to the chase: The Season 2 finale sees Gibbs and Lala share their first kiss. (!) The two are forced to finally confront their feelings for each other after NIS undergoes an administrative restructuring that threatens to break up the crew. Lala decides she's going to leave the NIS completely, and flirts with the idea of living a low-key life off the grid with Manny.

When Gibbs finds out that Lala's not sticking around, he rushes to find her. Donned in an NCIS jacket — the NIS saved itself by adding a "C" to its name in a simple rebranding to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service to improve optics — and with Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" booming in the background, Gibbs runs to her house, but she's not there.

"I tried to leave, but I couldn't," she says, strolling up behind him. "I wanted you to ask me to stay."

Finally, Gibbs does as he's told, and asks her not to go. (He should've done this sooner, but we'll accept his late work.) The pair run into each other's arms and share a romantic smooch as the bittersweet break-up song drones on behind them.

But the finale doesn't end there. In the final moments of the dramatic hour, Randy is kidnapped. All we know is that he found something he wasn't supposed to know while converting the team's records to digital files. His fate — and the identities of his kidnappers — remains unknown.

Keep scrolling to read our full Q&A with "NCIS: Origins" showrunners David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal, who break down the big kiss, Randy's tragic ending, and more!