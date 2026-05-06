The Testaments Recap: A Handmaid's Tale Stalwart Drops Hints About Daisy's Birth Parents In Tense Mayday Episode — Read Recap

Let's leave Daisy sweating through her godly white garment for a moment so we can talk about this episode's main flashback. It begins the night Daisy's adoptive parents were killed, when she was waiting in the diner after June left. She sits at the table right up until the restaurant closes, and that's when she learns that the waitress who'd been refilling her coffee all night is her Mayday connection. The waitress gets her to the next safehouse, where Rita (!) watches over the traumatized teen while she sleeps for 14 hours. Once Daisy is awake, we learn that: Mayday's plan is to get Daisy safely to Colombia, that Neil and Melanie set aside money for the teen because they knew it was a possibility they might not be around someday (sniff!), and that Rita knew Daisy's birth parents. "They're not alive anymore," she gently tells Daisy.

This is, of course, a major departure from the Margaret Atwood novel on which this series is based: In the book, Daisy is really Nichole, June and Nick's daughter. But because the timing didn't work out — in the timing of this telling of the story, the character would've been too young to be a clandestine operative — she's not. So if that's the case, who are her parents? Might we know them? Rita doesn't say any more, so make sure you get your theories logged later in the comments.

Also? We also find out that Rita is in culinary school, which isn't important to the plot but which makes me very happy for her, regardless.

Moving on! Daisy doesn't want to go to Colombia. She wants to join Mayday. Rita mentions something about June having a plan that requires someone the right age. Then she asks Daisy if she's "fruitful" — AKA has she gotten her period? — and Daisy says no, but "No one does." In fact, she only knows one girl her age who has.

And just like that, the plan is in play. Rita gets Daisy dirtied up — tattoo, fake rap sheet — as part of her cover. But she doesn't handle it well when Daisy starts to mock the girls her age who have been raised in Gilead. Those girls "have spent their lives being vigilant in a way that you never have," she says sharply; Daisy is chagrined. And when Daisy asks, Rita shares that June has a daughter in Gilead who is about Daisy's age.

When Daisy's cover story as a runaway is complete, she starts hanging out in places where proselytizing Pearl Girls are likely to find her. They soon do. A pair of them invite her to their hotel, offering food and laundry services. It's a soft sell: All they ask is if they can pray over her before she takes off.

Eventually, Daisy's faux-resistance gives way, and she agrees to join the Pearl Girls' mission. They drive her to the Gilead border, where they hand her off to some Guardians for transport. One of those Guardians is Garth.