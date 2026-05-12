One Yellowstone Star Compared Their Character To A Samurai

Nearly every "Yellowstone" character is full of grit and determination and at least a bit violent to back it all up — but one particular star from the series went as far as to compare her character to a samurai, one of the most noble and fierce warriors in human history.

"Beth is like a samurai," Kelly Reilly told the Television Academy about her spitfire character (whom we ranked No. 1 on our list of the most memorable "Yellowstone" characters) in June 2023, a year and a half before the Paramount show's conclusion. "Her life is unimportant. The only thing that matters to her is the Yellowstone ranch. When do loyalty and devotion become out of balance and unhealthy? And what sort of father would let their daughter give her whole life to that?"

Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton, the character that made HBO reject "Yellowstone," is the only daughter of the show's leading man and patriarch, Kevin Costner's John Dutton. She is certainly a survivor, one who has essentially trained her whole life for her craft — her craft, of course, being deception and cultivating power. That's not to say she isn't extremely well-educated and intelligent as well; she is. But those smarts, in turn, aid in her ability to dominate anyone who gets in her, or her family's, way. In that respect, the character does resemble the historic warriors who were revered for their skills, weaponry, and dedication to their lifelong duty of protection.