Highway To Heaven Reboot Coming To Fox From Friday Night Lights Boss

By Dave Nemetz
Jonathan and Mark on Highway to Heaven NBC

Fox is looking to the heavens for its latest series.

A reboot of "Highway to Heaven" has been ordered at Fox to air in the 2027-28 TV season, the network announced on Wednesday. "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood" showrunner Jason Katims will serve as executive producer and showrunner of the reboot, which "will introduce longtime fans and a new generation to the franchise's timeless themes of compassion, humanity, and second chances."

The original NBC series starred Michael Landon — who created the series as well — as Jonathan, an angel who returns to Earth to help people in need of divine intervention. Victor French co-starred as Jonathan's human friend Mark. The show became a beloved hit, running for five seasons from 1984 to 1989. (Lifetime also aired a "Highway to Heaven" reboot movie in 2021 starring Jill Scott and Barry Watson.)

"I'm excited by the challenge of putting a contemporary lens on this classic tale," Katims said in a statement. "The idea of telling a very grounded, human story about an angel feels immediately emotional to me — and fun. I love going outside my comfort zone to tell a tale about someone trying to do better as an angel than he did as a man."

Are you thanking the heavens for Fox's reboot? Hit the comments to give us your take on the news — and who should play Jonathan.

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