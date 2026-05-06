Highway To Heaven Reboot Coming To Fox From Friday Night Lights Boss

Fox is looking to the heavens for its latest series.

A reboot of "Highway to Heaven" has been ordered at Fox to air in the 2027-28 TV season, the network announced on Wednesday. "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood" showrunner Jason Katims will serve as executive producer and showrunner of the reboot, which "will introduce longtime fans and a new generation to the franchise's timeless themes of compassion, humanity, and second chances."

The original NBC series starred Michael Landon — who created the series as well — as Jonathan, an angel who returns to Earth to help people in need of divine intervention. Victor French co-starred as Jonathan's human friend Mark. The show became a beloved hit, running for five seasons from 1984 to 1989. (Lifetime also aired a "Highway to Heaven" reboot movie in 2021 starring Jill Scott and Barry Watson.)

"I'm excited by the challenge of putting a contemporary lens on this classic tale," Katims said in a statement. "The idea of telling a very grounded, human story about an angel feels immediately emotional to me — and fun. I love going outside my comfort zone to tell a tale about someone trying to do better as an angel than he did as a man."

Are you thanking the heavens for Fox's reboot? Hit the comments to give us your take on the news — and who should play Jonathan.