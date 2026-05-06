Paradise Season 3 Recruits Elijah Wood And Melissa Benoist... And Puts Them In Space?!
"Paradise" Season 3 is shaping up to be an out-of-this-world experience.
On Wednesday, series creator Dan Fogelman posted a photo to Instagram that revealed two pieces of intel from the upcoming season The first, TVLine has confirmed: Elijah Wood ("Yellowjackets") and Melissa Benoist ("Supergirl") will be part of the Hulu drama's third season. The second: According to the image, which was captured on set, their characters appear to be astronauts.
"S3," Fogelman wrote on the photo. "You have no idea where this thing is going. #Paradise." In the comments, cast member Krys Marshall, who plays former Secret Service agent Robinson, wrote, "Dan can't keep a secret to save his life!"
If the action depicted is, indeed, taking place somewhere in the Milky Way, the setting would be a departure for the Hulu series. Season 1 unfolded in a massive underground bunker built to shepherd humanity through a catastrophic climate event. Season 2 took place both in the bunker and on the Earth's surface, as protagonist Xavier Collins (played by Sterling K. Brown) searched for his wife, whom he'd learned had survived the catastrophe the series refers to as "The Day."
How the new characters might fit into Paradise Season 3
No word yet on exactly how Wood's and Benoist's characters will fit into the post-apocalyptic drama... but that won't stop us from positing a few theories. Could they be members of a team that was already in orbit when The Day happened, and we'll see the carnage from their point of view? Might they be part of a massive flash-forward that shows us how civilization (and the space program) rebounded after such a world-ending episode? Are they playing actors on a space-set drama that one of the established characters will watch during a flashback to the Beforetimes? (Yeah, we know — that one is a bit of a brain-breaker).
For their sakes, we hope the new characters aren't involved in the present-day timeline, because — as series star/executive producer Sterling K. Brown recently told TVLine — real bad stuff is coming. During a Season 2 flashback, Dr. Louge (Geoffrey Arend) warned Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) that The Day would only be the first part of global destruction.
"Most people are killed. Not everybody, though," he explained. "After a few years, things seem to ease up. The temperature stabilizes. The survivors are thinking, 'We made it. We're so lucky.' Not so fast, morons. That was just the first act."
When the cooling stops, trapped greenhouse gases will "seize control," he continued. "The heat starts to ratchet up, slowly at first, and then, all at once. The air thickens, oceans evaporate, and soon, the pressure crushes everything still standing. It's what happened on Venus." Also? "Anybody still around for that will wish they died on the very first day."
Brown confirmed: "There is something else, climate-wise, that shall transpire, that the people will have to deal with in Season 3, that may be something — a catalyst for action."
Do you have thoughts on anything and everything related to "Paradise" Season 3? Hit the comments, and let us hear it!