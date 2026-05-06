Paradise Season 3 Recruits Elijah Wood And Melissa Benoist... And Puts Them In Space?!

No word yet on exactly how Wood's and Benoist's characters will fit into the post-apocalyptic drama... but that won't stop us from positing a few theories. Could they be members of a team that was already in orbit when The Day happened, and we'll see the carnage from their point of view? Might they be part of a massive flash-forward that shows us how civilization (and the space program) rebounded after such a world-ending episode? Are they playing actors on a space-set drama that one of the established characters will watch during a flashback to the Beforetimes? (Yeah, we know — that one is a bit of a brain-breaker).

For their sakes, we hope the new characters aren't involved in the present-day timeline, because — as series star/executive producer Sterling K. Brown recently told TVLine — real bad stuff is coming. During a Season 2 flashback, Dr. Louge (Geoffrey Arend) warned Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) that The Day would only be the first part of global destruction.

"Most people are killed. Not everybody, though," he explained. "After a few years, things seem to ease up. The temperature stabilizes. The survivors are thinking, 'We made it. We're so lucky.' Not so fast, morons. That was just the first act."

When the cooling stops, trapped greenhouse gases will "seize control," he continued. "The heat starts to ratchet up, slowly at first, and then, all at once. The air thickens, oceans evaporate, and soon, the pressure crushes everything still standing. It's what happened on Venus." Also? "Anybody still around for that will wish they died on the very first day."

Brown confirmed: "There is something else, climate-wise, that shall transpire, that the people will have to deal with in Season 3, that may be something — a catalyst for action."

Do you have thoughts on anything and everything related to "Paradise" Season 3? Hit the comments, and let us hear it!