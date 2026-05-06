Casting News: Oscar Isaac Heads To Vegas For Netflix, James Marsden's Apple Thriller, And More

Oscar Isaac just hit the jackpot: The "BEEF" actor will star as a casino boss in a Las Vegas-set drama coming to Netflix, TVLine has learned.

The untitled hour-long series is "set in the high-stakes, sharp-elbowed present-day Las Vegas casino business," per the official synopsis, with Isaac starring as Robert "Bobby Red" Redman, "president of the hottest hotel casino in town, who has to make some long odds moves to try and secure his position and take more ground."

"Billions" alums Brian Koppelman and David Levien will write the series and serve as co-showrunners. (They also teamed up to write the poker movie "Rounders" as well as "Ocean's Thirteen.") Legendary director Martin Scorsese — who directed the Vegas-set classic "Casino," among many other cinematic triumphs — will serve as an executive producer.

Isaac, a veteran of the recent "Star Wars" movie sequels as well as "Frankenstein" and "Dune," recently starred alongside Carey Mulligan in Season 2 of the Netflix anthology "BEEF," which debuted last month on the streamer. His other TV credits include "Moon Knight," "Scenes From a Marriage," and "Show Me a Hero."