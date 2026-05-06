Casting News: Oscar Isaac Heads To Vegas For Netflix, James Marsden's Apple Thriller, And More
Oscar Isaac just hit the jackpot: The "BEEF" actor will star as a casino boss in a Las Vegas-set drama coming to Netflix, TVLine has learned.
The untitled hour-long series is "set in the high-stakes, sharp-elbowed present-day Las Vegas casino business," per the official synopsis, with Isaac starring as Robert "Bobby Red" Redman, "president of the hottest hotel casino in town, who has to make some long odds moves to try and secure his position and take more ground."
"Billions" alums Brian Koppelman and David Levien will write the series and serve as co-showrunners. (They also teamed up to write the poker movie "Rounders" as well as "Ocean's Thirteen.") Legendary director Martin Scorsese — who directed the Vegas-set classic "Casino," among many other cinematic triumphs — will serve as an executive producer.
Isaac, a veteran of the recent "Star Wars" movie sequels as well as "Frankenstein" and "Dune," recently starred alongside Carey Mulligan in Season 2 of the Netflix anthology "BEEF," which debuted last month on the streamer. His other TV credits include "Moon Knight," "Scenes From a Marriage," and "Show Me a Hero."
In other casting news...
* James Marsden ("Your Friends & Neighbors") will star in "Disavowed," a new action thriller coming to Apple TV. He'll play CIA case officer Brad Griffin, "who is abruptly fired in the middle of a global hunt for an elusive assassin responsible for killing his colleague. Disgraced and outcast from the world of intelligence, all bets are off when Brad decides to go after the 15 million dollar federal bounty on the assassin's head."
* Stephen Colbert will welcome fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver on CBS' "The Late Show" on Monday, May 11, LateNighter reports.
* Mandy Moore ("This Is Us") will executive-produce and potentially star in a HBO Max drama about couples undergoing IVF, according to Deadline. The untitled series from "This Is Us" writer Julia Brownell "tells the story of two families coming together against incredible odds and discovering a newfound extended family that they never could have imagined."
* Nicole Kidman's Prime Video mystery "Scarpetta" has added nine recurring cast members to Season 2, per Deadline, including David Arquette ("Scream"), Jodi Balfour ("For All Mankind"), William Zabka ("Cobra Kai"), Kim Dickens ("Fear the Walking Dead"), and Holland Taylor ("The Morning Show").
* The HBO Max pilot "How to Survive Without Me" has added six to its cast, Deadline reports, led by Genevieve Angelson ("The Handmaid's Tale") and Tommy Dewey ("Running Point").