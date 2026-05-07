Chicago Med Goes On Lockdown Ahead Of Season 11 Finale — Plus, Hannah Goes Into Labor!

NBC is setting up a dramatic end to "Chicago Med" Season 11 as Gaffney goes on lockdown ahead of next week's finale.

In Wednesday's "Chicago Med," Dr. Hannah Asher treats the surrogacy patient who visited the hospital earlier this season with a rare double pregnancy. As Hannah treats the patient — whose baby is breech as she enters early labor — the doctor realizes her own baby may be on the way.

Hannah tells her replacement, Dr. Vera Lovell (played by Abby Corrigan), that she's experiencing signs of early labor. Despite Dr. Lovell's advice, Hannah refuses to finish her shift early — she wouldn't even tell a patient to come in at this point. She carries on treating her pregnant patient as her labor slowly progresses.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Gaffney crew treats a group of prisoners who come in after a brawl between a guard and a teenage inmate prompted an all-out mutiny. As the ED gets an influx of patients from the prison riot, tensions are at an all-time high, and the doctors work to keep the prisoners and guards properly separated to quell the conflict.