Chicago Med Goes On Lockdown Ahead Of Season 11 Finale — Plus, Hannah Goes Into Labor!
NBC is setting up a dramatic end to "Chicago Med" Season 11 as Gaffney goes on lockdown ahead of next week's finale.
In Wednesday's "Chicago Med," Dr. Hannah Asher treats the surrogacy patient who visited the hospital earlier this season with a rare double pregnancy. As Hannah treats the patient — whose baby is breech as she enters early labor — the doctor realizes her own baby may be on the way.
Hannah tells her replacement, Dr. Vera Lovell (played by Abby Corrigan), that she's experiencing signs of early labor. Despite Dr. Lovell's advice, Hannah refuses to finish her shift early — she wouldn't even tell a patient to come in at this point. She carries on treating her pregnant patient as her labor slowly progresses.
Meanwhile, the rest of the Gaffney crew treats a group of prisoners who come in after a brawl between a guard and a teenage inmate prompted an all-out mutiny. As the ED gets an influx of patients from the prison riot, tensions are at an all-time high, and the doctors work to keep the prisoners and guards properly separated to quell the conflict.
Gaffney goes on lockdown
But that kind of human Tetris causes Gaffney to lose track of one of their patients: Unbeknownst to the hospital staff, one inmate overtakes his guard and goes on the run. The building goes on lockdown, setting up several predicaments among our Windy City docs.
Lennox and Ripley get trapped in a break room, forcing them to confront their previous conflict over Lennox's prion disease. Lennox confesses she's in love with Ripley, but he fails to respond before the episode ends.
Elsewhere, Dr. Charles makes a shocking discovery about Dr. Theo Rabari. Despite Theo previously telling his boss that he was misdiagnosed with antisocial personality disorder as a child, Dr. Charles connects a few dots and realizes that the man had lied. The tech-obsessed psychiatrist does, in fact, have ASPD, and Dr. Charles dubs him a sociopath.
Finally, there's Hannah, who gets trapped with her pregnant patient in a hospital room, unable to leave or move about the hospital amid the lockdown. As the hour comes to a close, Hannah's water breaks — the baby is coming, but the prisoner is still nowhere to be found.
Will the Gaffney lockdown prevent Hannah from having a safe childbirth? How will Ripley respond to Lennox's declaration of love? Share your thoughts in the comments!