Forget Hot Girl Summer: The Other Bennet Sister Spring Is Here (And It Rules)

It's striking, how incredibly wrong all of the Bennets are about Mary, and how quickly the audience hews to her to her side. "For me, what was important was that the audience could connect to Mary," series writer/executive producer Sarah Quintrell tells TVLine. "I truly believe that in all of us women, there is a part of us that feels we don't live up to the standards that have been set by society, that we don't live up to these values, that there's always something that we're striving to reach, and we can't."

In the premiere, "she's desperately trying to work out how she can be good enough. And as soon as you get her there, as soon as you see that vulnerability, you absolutely connect to her," Quintrell continues. "You love her, and you're rooting for her."

That said, Mary is no "Bridgerton"-esque diamond in the rough. "She's a pedant. She says the wrong thing. She can't ride a horse. She can't sing," the EP says, laughing. "She's not your average Regency woman. And I thought: I'm not dumbing that down. We are absolutely going with it."

New episodes of "The Other Bennet Sister" drop Wednesdays on BritBox. Did you watch the series premiere? Let us know what you thought about it in the comments!