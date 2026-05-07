Save The Dates: New Harlan Coben Thriller, Survival Of The Thickest's Final Run, And More

A few familiar faces will help bring Harlan Coben's latest thriller to the small screen.

Netflix has announced that "I Will Find You," an adaptation of Coben's 2023 novel, will be released Thursday, June 18.

The eight-part drama tells the story of "an innocent father (played by Sam Worthington) serving life for the murder of his own son" who "receives evidence that his child may still be alive — and must break out of prison to find out the truth."

Rounding out the cast are Britt Lower ("Severance"), Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us"), Logan Browning ("Dear White People"), Erin Richards ("Gotham"), Chi McBride ("Hawaii Five-0"), and Jonathan Tucker ("Westworld"). Watch a teaser trailer above.