Save The Dates: New Harlan Coben Thriller, Survival Of The Thickest's Final Run, And More
A few familiar faces will help bring Harlan Coben's latest thriller to the small screen.
Netflix has announced that "I Will Find You," an adaptation of Coben's 2023 novel, will be released Thursday, June 18.
The eight-part drama tells the story of "an innocent father (played by Sam Worthington) serving life for the murder of his own son" who "receives evidence that his child may still be alive — and must break out of prison to find out the truth."
Rounding out the cast are Britt Lower ("Severance"), Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us"), Logan Browning ("Dear White People"), Erin Richards ("Gotham"), Chi McBride ("Hawaii Five-0"), and Jonathan Tucker ("Westworld"). Watch a teaser trailer above.
In other scheduling news...
* Apple TV has released a new trailer for its "Cape Fear" remake. Led by Amy Adams, Javier Bardem, and Patrick Wilson, the 10-part psychological thriller premieres with two episodes on Friday, June 5.
* Michelle Buteau's Netflix comedy "Survival of the Thickest" will return for its third (and final) season on Thursday, July 2. In addition returning series regulars Tone Bell and Marouane Zotti, Season 3 guest stars include Peppermint, Liza Treyger, Garcelle Beauvais, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Ashley Graham, Ronny Chieng, Ice-T, Wyatt Cenac, Jenna Lyons, LaQuan Smith, Charles Harbison, Ashley Romans, Anthony Michael Lopez, Alecsys Proctor-Turner, Jonathan Higginbotham, Dan Amboyer, and RonReaco Lee. Watch a teaser trailer:
* Shane Gillis' "Tires" returns to Netflix for Season 3 on Thursday, August 13.
* "Saturday Night Live UK," which streams Stateside on Peacock, has been renewed for a 12-episode second season set to premiere in September. The final two episodes of Season 1 — hosted by Hannah Waddingham and Ncuti Gatwa — stream Sunday, May 10 and 17.
* The "When Calls the Heart" prequel series "Hope Valley: 1874" — starring Bethany Joy Lenz, Benjamin Ayres, and Jill Hennessy, has been renewed for Season 2 — premiering exclusively on Hallmark+ in 2027.