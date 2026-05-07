Survivor 50's [Spoiler] Reacts To Big Blunder And Even Bigger Blindside: 'I'm The Only One To Blame'
Spoilers ahead for Episode 11 of "Survivor 50!"
Jury management may be a key component to a winning "Survivor" game, but for Jungle
Boy Man Ozzy Lusth, it was also a big factor that led to an absolutely heartbreaking blindside.
After the tribes were split into two for yet another double elimination, Ozzy thought he was safe being grouped with Joe, Rizo, Aubry, and challenge winner Jonathan. So safe that he then unraveled his entire playbook to Aubry, who then ran to the others and squealed on Ozzy's tight-knit connection to Cirie, Cirie's extra vote, and more. Since Jonathan, Rizo, and Joe now knew that they were not a part of Ozzy's endgame, they concocted a plan to make him feel safe so that he wouldn't play his immunity idol. The idol was not played, and Ozzy was sent packing by a 4-1 vote. (Read our full recap here.)
Below, Ozzy talks to TVLine about his big blunder (and best moves) of Season 50, why he was fine to lose to Cirie, and the lessons he's taking away from his five seasons on the show.
TVLINE | Ozzy, on your way out of the game, you said you couldn't explain how painful your blindside was, but I'm going to ask you to do just that: What did it feel like in the moment?
OZZY LUSTH | Oh, out of body experience, man. It was really tough, but I only have myself to blame. I told myself I was gonna play the idol all day. I said I was gonna play the idol. I told Aubry my plans like I was gonna play the idol... and then I didn't play the idol. So I walked right into that trap, and really, I'm the only one to blame.
TVLINE | You said you had a dream about getting voted out with the idol in your pocket. Did that dream haunt you at all after you left the game?
Yeah, so the dream, it was wild. Usually, whenever I'm playing "Survivor," I'm the guy who's keeping the fire going all night. Every season I've ever played, I'm sleeping next to the fire. I don't let the fire go out, so I just woke up. It was almost like lucid dreaming, I just startled awake and I was at Ponderosa, and Stephanie and Coach were there and they were like, "What are you doing here?" And then I woke up, and I was like, "Oh my God, I just had a really horrible dream," and I told everybody at camp. I told everybody about my dream. I'm open like that. And then sure enough, didn't do well on the challenge, and then the tribe split happens, and there's two Tribal Councils, and I tell Aubry my plans, and I'm still like, "I've got the idol. I'm gonna play the idol," and then in the last moment, I listened to this voice in my head instead of listening to the voice in my heart. Instead of intuition I went with the calculation, and the calculation was wrong.
TVLINE | You laid out your entire game plan to Aubry with hopes that it would translate to jury management. Why didn't you think that she'd try to use that against you?
No, I figured that she would use that against me, but I also figured that I was gonna play the idol, and that there would be a vote for me coming from her once I sent her home. Again, it would have been a masterful plan if I had just played the idol. Then I could have shown the sort of development of a game, and again, I would have been relying on having to win immunity, but I also was confident in my alliance with Rizo, Cirie, and Tiffany at that point. If I had played that idol, man, the game would have unrolled in a much different way.
On Rizo's 'lack of maturity'
TVLINE | You were tight with Cirie and Rizo in the game, but considering everything we know about Cirie and how beloved she is in this game, would you have actually gone to the Final 3 with her?
Oh, hell yeah. I'm one of those players who wanna be sitting at the end with legends and those that I think deserve to be there. That have proven time and time again how good they are at this game, and I would have just loved to lose to Cirie. If that's how my game ended, I'd take that any day of the week.
TVLINE | We saw in the episode that Rizo could've tipped you off about the blindside plan, but ultimately didn't. What were your thoughts on that watching it back?
Obviously it was really painful. I really trusted Rizo, trusted him with my life. I had reservations about him from Day 1, you know, the kind of person that tells you they love you. He's like, "I love you, man, I love you, man," and then he tells everybody that and it's like, I don't know. I had weird feelings and vibes from him, but Cirie seemed to see something in him, so I deferred to her judgment. Rizo is just trying to play the best game he can. He obviously thought that sitting next to me was not gonna be the best way to win the game, but honestly, it's like Rizo, you sitting next to anyone, you're not gonna win, so I don't know. I don't see how you think you've played a very good game. You haven't. You've just been a number for us to use.
So him doing this, making a move, maybe that adds to his resume, but still, I think him sitting next to anyone who's still in the game, he's not winning. That's kind of how I looked at it. He's not thinking that about himself. Rizo thinks he's the "Survivor" god. He thinks he's the best player ever, and I think that's really shortsighted. It just shows this lack of maturity. He reminds me a lot of myself. I relied on my challenge abilities and my prowess at spear fishing, and kind of left the social part by the wayside, and Rizo is the opposite. He's all about the social, but every other part of "Survivor," every other part of the game, he doesn't really like. He doesn't ever help out at camp. He just sits around sleeping and talking. Doesn't even go in the water. It's one of those things like, what do you like about "Survivor"? Is it just the backstabbing? Is it just Tribal Council? Is it just you hearing yourself talk? So, it is what it is, but I don't blame him. I had all the agency to shift my game, and unfortunately, the mind got in the way of the heart.
TVLINE | How difficult is it to put trust in someone who was basically an unknown player to you at the time?
Really difficult, and not a smart move. Not a smart move. I think getting Rizo out early in the game would have been smart on everyone's behalf, because, again, it's like Savannah. Anyone who you've never had a chance to see how they play, you can't trust anything that they say or anything they do, really.
Lessons learned from Survivor
TVLINE | You were a much more social and strategic Ozzy this time around, which I know was part of your plan going in. What one or two moves do you point to as your best this season?
There's two moves really. The first one is giving Cirie my extra vote. I wanted to solidify with Cirie the fact that I was willing to work with her and go to the end with her, and by giving her that extra vote, it gave her that security that she needed, and we saw last night. She would have gone home without that extra vote. There were other moments where we were potentially gonna use the extra vote because we weren't sure how many votes we had, either with the Dee vote or with the Coach and Chrissy vote, or with the Stephenie vote. Luckily, she held on to it. And I could have asked for that vote back at any time, but I wanted to make sure that Cirie could make it as far in the game as possible. So that, and then voting Q out. Q was the only one who knew that I had an extra vote, and by getting rid of him immediately, that secured that secret, and it allowed us to move through the game with a lot more power.
TVLINE | You spoke on the show about a lot of personal growth you've experienced throughout the years. After five seasons, what are the biggest lessons you're taking away from Survivor
Biggest lesson by far is to follow your dreams. Follow your dreams and your intuitions. We live in a world of constant cerebral stimulation and I think that we've lost touch with our hearts, we've lost touch with our intuition. When you're with your girlfriend, and she's like, "Oh, I wanna tell you about my dream," I'm like, "Oh God, I don't want to hear about your dream," but I've really come around on that. I think that our subconscious and our other senses are so powerful, that when you take a moment to unlock that strength, you really do unlock a superpower, and it's a lesson in trusting. So after all the seasons I've ever played, trusting myself, my intuition, my dreams, my feelings, I think, is what I'm taking away from that. Meditation as well. I think meditation is how you get into those senses. Just being open to the idea of meditation would benefit so many people.
Ozzy's favorite season
TVLINE | Which game in your "Survivor" career are you most proud of?
Oh, this one, hands down. This one was so much fun. I really had a blast. Granted, I didn't get to do a lot of the spear fishing and providing and survival type of stuff, but I just really had a great time getting to know everybody, hanging out with everybody, and playing this crazy game yet again. It was a dream come true, and to play it in a different way, I feel like it's really helped me to grow. It became a little bit of a running joke because Jeff would like to say, "Original jungle boy Ozzy," and I'd be like, "Jungle man!" But I do feel like I've matured and I gained some wisdom that I have never had in the past. You never know where "Survivor" is gonna lead, what opportunities are gonna come, and being able to move through the world with this amazing experience has allowed me to meet some incredible people in this last year that I think are gonna help me make my dreams come true. And then, I don't even need that $2 million.