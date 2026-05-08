Hacks' Hannah Einbinder Reveals The One (And Only!) Scene That Made Jean Smart Repeatedly Break

We always knew Deborah and Ava were a dynamic duo — as writing partners, as a mentor and mentee, and as two women in various stages of their comedy careers. In Thursday's "Hacks," the ladies took their relationship to the next level — by posing as lesbian lovers.

Their romantic love was just a ruse, though. After consulting with a psychic and designer Bob Mackie, Deborah's next mission as part of her Madison Square Garden prep: Secure the white chiffon beaded top that Carol Burnett wore in the final episode of "The Carol Burnett Show." However, the piece was bought at an auction by Kelly Kilpatrick (played by guest star Cherry Jones) — a fellow stand-up comic whom Deborah insulted years back. When Kelly mistakes Ava as Deborah's girlfriend, she invites the happy couple to her home in Montecito. Deborah then forces Ava to continue the hoax until she gets what she wants, only an astonished Ava goes a bit overboard making her boss squirm.

"I think Ava was maybe not totally delighted in doing that," Hannah Einbinder tells TVLine. "I think Ava was genuinely really p*ssed and punishing her, and trying to make her uncomfortable. [Laughs] We just had the best time, the four of us, Leslie [Bibb], Cherry, Jean [Smart], and myself. It felt like a real girls weekend."

Einbinder says watching Bibb and Jones (who play a married couple) work was "insightful" to the process.

"There was a scene where we're at dinner and [producers] had me run through a list of all the types of d*kes," she recalls. "They fed me the list twice and I ran through it, and it inspired some improv between the girls. That scene at dinner outside, there was a lot of spur of the moment stuff that was really fun."

One line particularly had Smart in stitches. Einbinder says it was the only scene in all five seasons of the show that Smart struggled to get through.

"The only time [Jean] ever broke in the entire show was this episode," she reveals. "where we say goodnight to the two of them and we're in their guest room. She's mad at me and I'm like, 'I just saved your straight ass!' and she's like, 'Don't you dare say the word ass to me after you said I EAT IT!' She could not get through it. She was making herself laugh with her delivery. Everybody was laughing. The whole crew was busting up. We just could not get through it, and it's never happened for her before on the show."