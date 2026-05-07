Ratings: The Boys Returns At No. 2 Behind The Pitt, While Shrinking Cracks Top 10 With Season 3 Finale

Prime Video's "The Boys" returned in a big way: The superhero drama debuted at No. 2 on Nielsen's streaming charts with 899 million minutes viewed for the week of April 6-12 following the launch of its fifth and final season on April 8.

According to Nielsen, the two-episode premiere accounted for 64% of the show's total watch time, with adults 18-49 making up 65% of its audience.

Still, HBO Max's "The Pitt" held onto the top spot for a second straight week, pulling in 1.13 billion minutes viewed. The Noah Wyle-led medical drama was the only title to cross the billion-minute threshold, marking its ninth consecutive week above the milestone (and its second straight week atop both the Overall and Originals charts).