Ratings: The Boys Returns At No. 2 Behind The Pitt, While Shrinking Cracks Top 10 With Season 3 Finale
Prime Video's "The Boys" returned in a big way: The superhero drama debuted at No. 2 on Nielsen's streaming charts with 899 million minutes viewed for the week of April 6-12 following the launch of its fifth and final season on April 8.
According to Nielsen, the two-episode premiere accounted for 64% of the show's total watch time, with adults 18-49 making up 65% of its audience.
Still, HBO Max's "The Pitt" held onto the top spot for a second straight week, pulling in 1.13 billion minutes viewed. The Noah Wyle-led medical drama was the only title to cross the billion-minute threshold, marking its ninth consecutive week above the milestone (and its second straight week atop both the Overall and Originals charts).
Rounding Out the Top 10...
Netflix's "Trust Me: The False Prophet" landed at No. 3 with 850 million minutes in its first full week of availability, while "Love on the Spectrum U.S." slipped to No. 4 with 780 million minutes, and Prime Video's "Invincible" rounded out the Top 5 with 566 million minutes.
"Virgin River" placed sixth with 451 million minutes, followed by Netflix's "Big Mistakes" in its first week of eligibility (No. 7, 420 million minutes), "Beauty in Black" (No. 8, 407 million minutes), and "XO, Kitty" (holding steady at No. 9 with 393 million minutes viewed).
Apple TV closed out the Top 10 with "Shrinking," which returned to the chart for only the second time ever, landing at No. 10 with 369 million minutes on the heels of its Season 3 finale. Per Nielsen, the finale accounted for roughly a third of the show's total viewing, while Season 3 represented 78% overall.
The Overall Top 10
"The Pitt" and "The Boys" held the top two spots on the Overall chart, while "Bluey" climbed to No. 3 overall with 873 million minutes viewed.
From there, the list once again leaned heavily on acquired fare. Netflix's "Trust Me: The False Prophet" landed at No. 4 overall, followed by "Grey's Anatomy" (No. 5), "Love on the Spectrum U.S." (No. 6), and "The Big Bang Theory" (No. 7).
Netflix's shark thriller "Thrash" topped the movie chart and landed at No. 8 overall with 687 million minutes in its opening weekend.
Rounding out the chart, "SpongeBob SquarePants" placed ninth overall with 663 million minutes, while "Family Guy" closed out the Top 10 at No. 10 with 605 million minutes.
Want the full breakdown? Scroll down to see how acquired series and movies ranked on their own charts.