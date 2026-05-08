Outlander's Second Longest-Running Romance Reaches Its Peak In The Series' Penultimate Episode — Read Recap

Whether or not Jamie Fraser goes to those great Highlands in the sky in next week's "Outlander" series finale, at least he can rest easy knowing that he's made things right with one of the great loves of his life.

No, not Claire. I'm talking about the man, the myth, the Redcoat: Lord John Grey.

This week, Big Red FINALLY apologizes to his longtime friend after an argument that lasted literal years (both in plot and episode rollout) and, at one point, devolved into physical violence. Is it weird that this scene hit me much harder than Jamie and William's reconciliation last week? What can I say — I've been down bad for these two bullheaded idiots since Ardsmuir.

Read on for the highlights of "Pharos."

Lord John comes to, bloodied, chained up and held captive somewhere where he can hear water lapping outside his cell. Capt. Ezekiel Richardson is there, saying that he has no "personal animus" against Grey; as we soon see, though, his motivations for what he's about to do don't make them any better. Richardson asks if John knows someone named Neil Stapleton "in the carnal sense." If you've read Diana Gabladon's series of Lord John novellas, the name might ring a bell. If you haven't, the way John blanches and then immediately tries to cover gives you all the intel you need: Stapleton is a former hookup of his. Richardson hands him a piece of paper describing "acts that occurred between the two of you."

Grey quickly realizes that Richardson coerced Neil into writing the damning testimony, then he's gutted to hear that the captain has another man willing to testify to John's homosexuality. He opens the door, and Percy enters. "Sorry, John. I'm not brave," he snivels. "You've always been so, but I never have." Grey realizes that Richardson forced a confession out of Percy, too — "unnatural acts and incest" and the like. Grey, who surely is freaking out inside, puffs his chest and states that he won't submit to blackmail. And also: What the bloody hell is Richardson up to?

"I have a list of persons whose actions will lead to a particular outcome in this war. Your brother, the duke of Pardloe, is one of them," Richardson explains. Hal is planning to deliver a speech to the House of Lords recommending that funds for the war be withdrawn. Richardson says that means the Redcoats will lose the war and the colonies, and he doesn't want that to happen. "Persuade him not to make that speech. I require him to give a different one, instead," Richardson says. If John declines, "then the scandal will thoroughly discredit him and everything he says. And you'll be hanged for sodomy. Either way, I get what I want."

Richardson plans to send copies of the testimonies to Hal. "What happens after that depends on His Grace," he says, leaving John alone.