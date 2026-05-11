Peacock Reveals Premiere Dates For Friday The 13th Prequel Crystal Lake, The Paper Season 2, And More
Peacock is rolling out premiere dates for a few of its new and returning shows — including a "Friday the 13th" prequel that arrives just in time for spooky season.
"Crystal Lake" will premiere Thursday, October 15 on the streamer, TVLine has learned. The long-brewing drama is billed as an "expanded prequel series" based on the iconic horror film franchise known for its hockey mask-wearing killer Jason Voorhees.
Linda Cardellini stars as Jason's mother Pamela, with a supporting cast that includes William Catlett ("Black Lightning"), Devin Kessler ("Godfather of Harlem"), Cameron Scoggins ("Nashville"), and Gwendolyn Sundstrom. "Crystal Lake" has been in the works for several years now, first earning a series order back in October 2022. "Hannibal" boss Bryan Fuller was originally slated to serve as showrunner, but stepped down in 2024, replaced by "IT: Welcome to Derry" veteran Brad Caleb Kane.
The original "Friday the 13th" film, with counselors being murdered at a summer camp, was released in 1980 and become a box-office hit, spawning a franchise that includes nine sequels, a "Nightmare on Elm Street" crossover "Freddy vs. Jason" and a 2009 big-screen reboot. A previous TV adaptation, "Friday the 13th: The Series," ran in first-run syndication from 1987 to 1990.
The Paper will be back in business this fall
Elsewhere on the Peacock calendar, "The Office" offshoot "The Paper" will return for Season 2 this September on the streamer. (An exact premiere date is still TBD.) "The Paper" stars Domhnall Gleeson as Ned, the idealistic new editor-in-chief of a failing Ohio newspaper, with a supporting cast including Chelsea Frei, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Oscar Nuñez (reprising his role from "The Office" as Oscar Martinez).
Additionally, the new Amy Poehler comedy "Dig," reuniting her with "Parks and Recreation" showrunner Michael Schur, will premiere this November on Peacock. The comedy, which also co-stars Hugh Laurie, follows "a team of dedicated archaeologists (and less-dedicated college students)" as they "spend their summer working on a dig site in Greece. Their discovery of a rare artifact sends them on the adventure of a lifetime."
Also premiering later this year on Peacock: the Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy thriller "The Good Daughter," based on the novel by "Will Trent" book author Karin Slaughter, which debuts Thursday, November 12. (Get a first look above.) Meanwhile, Season 2 of the international spy drama "The Day of the Jackal," starring Eddie Redmayne, will air next year, the streamer says, while "Ted: The Animated Series" is billed as "coming soon."
Which upcoming Peacock shows are you adding to your calendar? Hit the comments to let us know!