Peacock Reveals Premiere Dates For Friday The 13th Prequel Crystal Lake, The Paper Season 2, And More

Peacock is rolling out premiere dates for a few of its new and returning shows — including a "Friday the 13th" prequel that arrives just in time for spooky season.

"Crystal Lake" will premiere Thursday, October 15 on the streamer, TVLine has learned. The long-brewing drama is billed as an "expanded prequel series" based on the iconic horror film franchise known for its hockey mask-wearing killer Jason Voorhees.

Linda Cardellini stars as Jason's mother Pamela, with a supporting cast that includes William Catlett ("Black Lightning"), Devin Kessler ("Godfather of Harlem"), Cameron Scoggins ("Nashville"), and Gwendolyn Sundstrom. "Crystal Lake" has been in the works for several years now, first earning a series order back in October 2022. "Hannibal" boss Bryan Fuller was originally slated to serve as showrunner, but stepped down in 2024, replaced by "IT: Welcome to Derry" veteran Brad Caleb Kane.

The original "Friday the 13th" film, with counselors being murdered at a summer camp, was released in 1980 and become a box-office hit, spawning a franchise that includes nine sequels, a "Nightmare on Elm Street" crossover "Freddy vs. Jason" and a 2009 big-screen reboot. A previous TV adaptation, "Friday the 13th: The Series," ran in first-run syndication from 1987 to 1990.