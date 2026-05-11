The Comeback Series Finale Recap: Valerie Gets An Ending (Grade It!)

When Val meets with Brandon Wallick, he's feeling the pressure of the industry hating him. He didn't create AI! (Well, that's his defense anyway, despite it being a sad and pathetic one.) After a short pity party, they head over to their mini press conference, where Brandon denies that "How's That?!" is an AI show, seeing as the actors and the crew are human. But, he says, despite it being written using AI, the audience showed up, proving that the show works! Then, he announces the show's renewal, and says that NuNet wants writers and auteurs to come to the network and write more artistic fare. AI-written shows, like sitcoms, will stay lucrative, he says, and those shows will then fund their more important endeavors. (Hell of a dig with Valerie standing right there.)

Val tells the press that AI is great to work with, but then recalls how the studio paywall almost botched their last taping. She then plugs the show's "talented" writer who stepped up to save the day. (Yay, humans!) Brandon is later annoyed that Val revealed that. When she asks for a real showrunner for Season 2, he denies her. It's just "not what we're doing here." He's not looking to make a great show. He's looking for something "good enough," something people can leave on when they're doing... whatever. Val rightfully takes offense and sticks up for herself. Brandon says she doesn't even have to do Season 2. They can use AI Valerie, since she already had her full body scanned. (DocuSigns are, in fact, legally binding, people!)

At home with Marky Mark, Valerie is frustrated as she weighs her options. But after receiving a text from Jack offering her a new role, she lights up. All of a sudden, she isn't bothered that AI Valerie will be taking over "How's That?!," because she's going to be working with an Emmy-winning actual writer! "All's well that ends well!"

In one last interview with Jane, Valerie tells us about her new role on "Judge's Table," where she plays Eleanor Judge, a federal court judge who gives up her legal career to become a chef. Jane says she's proud of her. She didn't know how Val kept going after the industry offered her nothing but humiliation. Valerie says she never saw it that way. She just continued trying to adapt and make the best of things. Jane says she feels like she's seeing Valerie for the first time.

"Maybe that's why you haven't been able to get this doc right," Val replies. "You've been telling the wrong story. Now, tell the one about Valerie Cherish!"

After doling out a "Comeback callback," she bids us farewell and leaves the frame. In pure Val fashion, she returns two seconds later to explain to us what a callback is. Post-script reveals that "Judge's Table," gets nominated for three Emmys in the year 2027, while "How's That?!" continues to Season 3. And people still like to leave it on while they do... whatever.

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