Quotes Of The Week: NCIS: Origins, Hacks, Ghosts, The Rookie, And More
You didn't think we'd forget Quotes of the Week, did you?
In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Survivor," "The Comeback," "Family Guy," "Ghosts," and "Southern Hospitality."
Also featured in this week's roundup: "NCIS: Origins" celebrates the shape of Italy, "Hacks" has no time for small talk, and "Ghosts" revisits a rather painful truth. Plus, we've got a double dose of "The Rookie."
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Kimberly Roots, and Andy Swift)
SURVIVOR
"Joe lives on 500 Hypocrisy Hill in Fiji. Why are you moping? Instead of looking on the bright side, you're finding all the reasons for yourself to be upset. I've had it up to here with babysitting Joe."
Cirie Fields airs her (and our) frustrations with Joe Hunter
THE COMEBACK
"Jane, I'm sorry about throwing you off the lot. I was protecting our business."
"Yeah, I'm sorry too. I was protecting humanity."
"Two good points, yeah!"
Valerie (Lisa Kudrow) attempts to play mediator between Billy (Dan Bucatinsky) and Jane (Laura Silverman)
THE ROOKIE
"You know, real men don't need their wives to do their camo make-up."
Is that Nolan (Nathan Fillion) camouflaging his anxieties and fears with jokes like only a man would?
THE ROOKIE (Bonus Quote!)
"I don't think I really want to go to college. Not yet, at least. I want to take a year, maybe two, and become an indie film god."
Dash (Beckett Hawley) shares his life goals — who says Gen Z doesn't like to work?
FAMILY GUY
"Ugh. Blake Lively just filed another suit in Prince Edward Island. How many places is she gonna sue that guy? You know, honestly, I still don't understand who Justin Baldoni is, where he came from, or where he's going."
"Yeah, he just appeared out of nowhere. Are we sure he's not AI or something?"
Out of nowhere?! We have three words for Brian and Stewie (Seth MacFarlane): "Jane. The. Virgin."
HACKS (Episode 7)
"Well, it's nice to hear from you. You good?"
"Not really. Bye."
Short, irritated, no time for small talk? We stan Merrill Markoe
HACKS (Episode 7 Bonus Quote!)
"Ava, sweetheart, how'd you really break your arm? A driver-less car with no witnesses? It seems convenient."
"Oh, my god. I never hit her!"
"Well..."
"Well, I didn't this time!"
Deborah (Jean Smart) is offended when Kelly (Cherry Jones) suggests that she's abusing Ava (Hannah Einbinder)
THE OTHER BENNET SISTER
"I see that you have stood up twice with the Sparrow boy."
"Yes, Mama."
"You will not dance with him again."
"But, Mother, he's been most attentive. He's quite the gentleman."
"Mary, his father owns a shop."
'Yes..."
"With a bell."
Mrs. Bennet (Ruth Jones) makes it clear that daughter Mary (Ella Bruccoleri) is in a damed-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don't courtship situation
GHOSTS
"I always wanted to have a nemesis!"
"Well, what about your friend who was sleeping with your wife for all those years?"
"Oh yeah! I guess I do have one!"
Pete (Richie Moriarty) is happy to be reminded of his hurtful past because hey, at least he has a rival?
SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY
"Now I know Emmy is desperate for friends because hell has f**king frozen over and we've landed on f**king Uranus — and she's on Molly's."
Michols isn't buying Emmy's heart-to-heart with foe Molly
ELSBETH
"Breakleigh? That's unique."
"Yes, and this is Deservedly, Kingsleigh, Oakleigh, Paisleigh, and Charleigh."
"Nice. Are all your kids adverbs?"
"Only Deservedly is spelled with an -ly."
The "Elsbeth" writers poke a little fun at tradwives and their penchant for unconventional (and bizarrely spelled) names for their children
NCIS: ORIGINS
"I love all Italians and their boot-shaped country, but I'm so glad I get to stay in the nuthouse."
Randy (Caleb Foote) celebrates the fact that he won't have to relocate
THE TESTAMENTS
"F**k Gilead."
"I'm trying."
Daisy (Lucy Halliday) and Rita (Amanda Brugel) aren't letting the bastards get them down
OUTLANDER
"Look at me: Tell me you don't love that man, and I'll never say his name again."
"Damnit, woman."
Claire (Caitríona Balfe), who knows her husband verra well, has had just about enough of Jamie's (Sam Heughan) grudge against Lord John