Quotes Of The Week: NCIS: Origins, Hacks, Ghosts, The Rookie, And More

You didn't think we'd forget Quotes of the Week, did you?

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Survivor," "The Comeback," "Family Guy," "Ghosts," and "Southern Hospitality."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "NCIS: Origins" celebrates the shape of Italy, "Hacks" has no time for small talk, and "Ghosts" revisits a rather painful truth. Plus, we've got a double dose of "The Rookie."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Kimberly Roots, and Andy Swift)