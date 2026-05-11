Can Euphoria's Rue Get Her Head In The Game In Time To Save Her Skin? Read Episode 5 Recap
Do I think "Euphoria" really killed Zendaya's Rue Bennett in the final moments of this week's episode? Nope. But do I think Rue needs to pull it together, pronto, in order to avoid that outcome in the future? Absolutely.
Unlike Episode 4, in which a robbery happened at the exact right time to save Rue from certain snitch-outing, this week's installment finds our girl squarely in Alamo's suspicious crosshairs — especially after Magick makes sure he's looking Rue's way.
Meanwhile, Cassie's newfound fame leads us to one of the more unhinged sequences this show has done, which is really saying something. Read on for the highlights of "This Little Piggy."
Cassie is larger than life
Maddy's plan to use Brandon Fontaine's fame worked: Cassie's account blew up overnight. So Maddy takes that momentum and pushes Cassie to do more: more videos, more photos, more ASMR, more naughty content, more dirty undies sent to lonely dudes with money to spare.
She starts appearing on podcasts, spewing nonsense about how men are second-class citizens. "Men should be free. They should be able to speak their minds, voice their desires," she says. It's textbook trolling, and it works: "The angrier these idiots get, the more money you make," Maddy gleefully reports.
One night, as Cassie lies across her bed, she starts busting out of her leopard-print unitard. Soon, she outgrows her apartment and tromps around the city in a sequence reminiscent of "King Kong" or "Attack of the 50 Foot Woman." At one point, she catches a man in an office pleasuring himself to one of her videos, and she presses her bare boobs to the building's windows until the glass breaks.
Could we have gotten the point without the smushed areolas? I think so, yes. I think so.
Brandon starts whispering to Cassie that she doesn't need Maddy, who isn't a real agent. He takes the credit for her sudden fame and asks her to move into his content-creator house. Nate, by the way, is all for it — he even suggests that she and Brandon film a sexy video and post it, because he's sure it'll do great. Have I mentioned that Cassie is wiring her down-and-out husband transfers to the tune of $35,000?
When Cassie realizes that Maddy is more of an assistant than an agent, she signs a contract with Brandon's Drill House and fires Maddy. Totally unruffled, Maddy picks up the phone right there and makes a call that seems to cancel an audition for Cassie with "L.A. Nights." Cassie freaks, takes back the firing, and immediately signs a contract that Maddy magically produces.
Thing is, Maddy actually hasn't secured the tryout. So she scares Lexi into putting her sister's name on the casting department's list. Cassie performs — of all things — a monologue from Shakespeare's "Antony and Cleopatra." And it works: She nabs the role of "Job Applicant" on the primetime soap.
Cassie wires Nate another $30K, but he's already missed a payment to Naz. So a henchman shows up, breaks in, and tears off Nate's recently reattached toe, then cuts off his ring finger to up the ante.
Is Rue done for?
Alamo is real mad that Big Eddie gave up precious intel to the robbers after he was shot, and he wants revenge on Laurie and her crew. Bishop asks Rue if she can draw a map of Laurie's farm; she agrees, then watches in terror as Alamo nearly puts an ice pick through Kidd's eyeball because he accidentally brought Alamo the wrong size pants.
So naturally, when Alamo wants to see Rue alone for the first time since the robbery, she worries. (And she should: Bishop is torturing a guy for his boss in the upstairs bathroom.) Alamo tells Rue that Laurie wants to meet with him. So Rue passes along that information to the Drug Enforcement Administration agents, who want her to call Laurie to help set up a wiretap. Laurie hangs up too quickly when Rue calls, but Rue manages to get Wayne on the line long enough for the connection to be made.
At the club, Magick yells at Alamo that Rue is trying to frame her. She points out that she was telling Big Eddie the same thing when the robbery happened, which she thinks was fishy. Alamo hadn't realized Magick was in the room at the same time. After he asks her a few questions, he wonders why Rue was able to identify Faye's face on the camera but didn't recognize the robbers' voices.
So he finds Rue at the diner where she and Maddy are hanging out, sits down, and eventually tells Rue to get in the truck he's got waiting outside. G and Bishop take her phone and drive her to a remote location where Kidd is waiting with a shovel. They make her dig a hole. When it's deep enough, they fill it with dirt so that her entire body is belowground — except for her head. Then, at dawn, Alamo rides down on a horse, polo mallet in hand, and heads right for her noggin. She screams... and the episode goes to black.
Also of note...
Other important tidbits you should know:
* Alamo stays with Maddy and talks business while Rue is driven to her hole in the ground. He's intrigued by what Maddy achieved with Cassie, and he wants to know what it would take to replicate that success with some of his girls. At his request, she drives him to the Silver Slipper, where he has all the dancers line up for her perusal. A very enthusiasic Maddy chooses Kitty and Magick as her newest clients.
* Jules is still salty over Rue's stranding her at the wedding, and she presses Rue to say what she really wants from their hangouts at Jules' apartment. She asks Rue if she wants to kiss her, and encourages her to do so if that's her goal. While we don't see what comes directly after that moment, later Ellis finds Rue's boxers on Jules' floor and accuses her of bringing men back to the apartment. Jules swears the undies belong to a female high school friend, but he doesn't care: "I like you, but I love my family," he says menacingly.
Now it's your turn. What did you think of the episode? Let us know in the comments!