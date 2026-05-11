Can Euphoria's Rue Get Her Head In The Game In Time To Save Her Skin? Read Episode 5 Recap

Maddy's plan to use Brandon Fontaine's fame worked: Cassie's account blew up overnight. So Maddy takes that momentum and pushes Cassie to do more: more videos, more photos, more ASMR, more naughty content, more dirty undies sent to lonely dudes with money to spare.

She starts appearing on podcasts, spewing nonsense about how men are second-class citizens. "Men should be free. They should be able to speak their minds, voice their desires," she says. It's textbook trolling, and it works: "The angrier these idiots get, the more money you make," Maddy gleefully reports.

One night, as Cassie lies across her bed, she starts busting out of her leopard-print unitard. Soon, she outgrows her apartment and tromps around the city in a sequence reminiscent of "King Kong" or "Attack of the 50 Foot Woman." At one point, she catches a man in an office pleasuring himself to one of her videos, and she presses her bare boobs to the building's windows until the glass breaks.

Could we have gotten the point without the smushed areolas? I think so, yes. I think so.

Brandon starts whispering to Cassie that she doesn't need Maddy, who isn't a real agent. He takes the credit for her sudden fame and asks her to move into his content-creator house. Nate, by the way, is all for it — he even suggests that she and Brandon film a sexy video and post it, because he's sure it'll do great. Have I mentioned that Cassie is wiring her down-and-out husband transfers to the tune of $35,000?

When Cassie realizes that Maddy is more of an assistant than an agent, she signs a contract with Brandon's Drill House and fires Maddy. Totally unruffled, Maddy picks up the phone right there and makes a call that seems to cancel an audition for Cassie with "L.A. Nights." Cassie freaks, takes back the firing, and immediately signs a contract that Maddy magically produces.

Thing is, Maddy actually hasn't secured the tryout. So she scares Lexi into putting her sister's name on the casting department's list. Cassie performs — of all things — a monologue from Shakespeare's "Antony and Cleopatra." And it works: She nabs the role of "Job Applicant" on the primetime soap.

Cassie wires Nate another $30K, but he's already missed a payment to Naz. So a henchman shows up, breaks in, and tears off Nate's recently reattached toe, then cuts off his ring finger to up the ante.