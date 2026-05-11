Save The Dates: Tracy Spiridakos' Anna Pigeon, The Ark Season 3, And More

* Bravo has unveiled five summer premiere dates, including "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 11 (Monday, June 8 at 8 p.m.), "The McBee Dynasty" Season 3 (Monday, June 15 at 9 p.m.), "Next Gen NYC" Season 2 (Wednesday, June 24 at 9 p.m.), "The Real Housewives of Orange County" Season 20 (Thursday, July 9 at 8 p.m.), "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th" (Sunday, August 9 at 9 p.m.).

* Starz has announced that "The Listeners" — a five-part BBC drama starring Rebecca Hall as a woman who hears a sound that triggers migraines, nosebleeds, and insomnia, before eventually creating a strain that starts to fracture her relationships with family, friends, and colleagues — premieres Friday, June 12.

* Peacock has released a full-length trailer for the eight-part Jennifer Garner drama "The Five-Star Weekend," streaming Thursday, July 9:

* Fox has announced that "Nation's Dumbest," a new competition series hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall in which celebrities "relive the highs and humiliations of school life — from pop quizzes and report cards to recess and parent teacher conferences — all while trying to stay out of last place," premieres Wednesday, July 15 at 9 p.m. Participants include Hilaria Baldwin, Carmen Electra, Anthony Michael Hall, Jon Heder, Chase Hudson, Ice-T, Elle King, Matt Leinart, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Steve-O, JoJo Siwa, and Andrew Yang.

* "The Ark" Season 3 premieres Wednesday, July 29 at 10 p.m. on Syfy. According to the official logline, the third season picks up "after the crew of Ark 1 have established their new colony, Homebase 1. Captain Garnet and some of her brave team return to space in the hopes of finding other lost Earth survivors. The rest of her team remain on Homebase 1 to explore their new world but an unsettling discovery makes everyone wonder what secrets this new planet is hiding and how safe it really is."