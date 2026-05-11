Fast & Furious TV Series (Just One, Not Four!) In Development At Peacock

A logline for the "Fast & Furious" sequel series has not been released as of press time. What we do know is that Mike Daniels — also behind NBC's forthcoming "Rockford Files" reboot starring David Boreanaz — and fellow "Shades of Blue" veteran Wolfe Coleman will pen the pilot and serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Additional EPs include Vin Diesel, Sam Vincent, Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Chris Morgan. The series hails from Universal Television.

The "Fast & Furious" franchise has thus far spanned 10 films over 25 years, racking in more than $7 billion at the worldwide box office. The 11th and final movie, "Fast Forever," is slated to open March 17, 2028.