Fast & Furious TV Series (Just One, Not Four!) In Development At Peacock
"When you're here, you're family."
That's no longer just true at Olive Garden: Peacock is officially developing a TV series set in the "Fast & Furious" film universe.
Vin Diesel — aka Dominic Toretto himself — made the announcement Monday at NBCUniversal's Upfront presentation in New York City. And while the actor hinted that there are four "Fast & Furious" series in the works, TVLine can confirm that only one is currently in active development.
Everything We Know About the Fast & Furious TV Show
A logline for the "Fast & Furious" sequel series has not been released as of press time. What we do know is that Mike Daniels — also behind NBC's forthcoming "Rockford Files" reboot starring David Boreanaz — and fellow "Shades of Blue" veteran Wolfe Coleman will pen the pilot and serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.
Additional EPs include Vin Diesel, Sam Vincent, Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Chris Morgan. The series hails from Universal Television.
The "Fast & Furious" franchise has thus far spanned 10 films over 25 years, racking in more than $7 billion at the worldwide box office. The 11th and final movie, "Fast Forever," is slated to open March 17, 2028.