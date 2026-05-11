Reacher Gets Early Season 5 Renewal Ahead Of Season 4 Premiere

"Reacher" is embarking on another mission: Prime Video has renewed the Alan Ritchson-led series for Season 5 ahead of its fourth season premiere, which has yet to receive a release date.

"From Lee Child's globally beloved novels to its standout on-screen adaptation, 'Reacher' has evolved into a true powerhouse franchise," Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement. "The series' ability to combine high-octane action with compelling character storytelling continues to resonate with tens of millions of viewers around the world. We're excited to move forward with a fifth season ahead of Season 4's debut and to build on this incredible momentum."

Season 4 of the Lee Child adaptation, which is based on the 13th Reacher novel titled "Gone Tomorrow," kicks off "when a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway goes horribly wrong," per the official synopsis. After the initial incident, "Jack Reacher (Ritchson) is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power."

New to the Season 4 cast are Chris Marquette ("Barry"), Sydelle Noel ("GLOW"), Agnez Mo ("The Hospital"), Anggun ("Asia's Got Talent"), Kevin Weisman ("Alias"), Marc Blucas ("My Life With the Walter Boys"), Kevin Corrigan ("The Hunting Party"), and Kathleen Roberston ("Murder in the First").

Details about Season 5 — including its release date — have yet to be announced.

Will you be following "Reacher" on its next mission? Hit the comments with your reactions to the renewal news!