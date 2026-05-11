Casting News: Aaron Paul Joins Fallout, The White Lotus Adds Another Oscar Winner, And More
Aaron Paul is heading to a nuclear wasteland. (Hope he still has his hazmat suit.)
The Emmy-winning "Breaking Bad" star has signed on to join the cast of Prime Video's post-apocalyptic hit "Fallout" for the upcoming Season 3, Deadline reports. No details on his character have been released yet, though.
"Fallout" is also promoting a pair of cast members to series regulars for Season 3: Annabel O'Hagan, who plays overseer Steph Harper; and Dave Register, who plays Chet.
Debuting on Prime Video in 2024 and based on the hit video game franchise, "Fallout" follows a group of survivors who reemerge 200 years after a nuclear apocalypse. Ella Purnell stars as Lucy, with Walton Goggins as The Ghoul. It was renewed for Season 3 in May 2025.
Paul is best known for playing junkie-turned-meth cook Jesse Pinkman on "Breaking Bad," a role that won him three Emmys for best supporting actor in a drama. (He later reprised the role in the 2019 movie "El Camino" and the final season of "Better Call Saul.") Since "Breaking Bad," Paul's TV credits include "BoJack Horseman," "The Path," and "Westworld."
In other casting news...
* HBO's "The White Lotus" has added Oscar winner Ben Kingsley to its Season 4 cast in a recurring role, according to Variety. Also recurring in Season 4: Max Minghella ("The Handmaid's Tale") and Pekka Strang ("Berlin Station").
* Matt Bomer ("White Collar") has joined the Season 2 cast of Peacock's "The Day of the Jackal" as a recurring guest star. Season 2 of the Eddie Redmayne-led spy thriller is expected to debut next year.
* Hulu's reboot of "The X-Files" has added Amy Madigan ("Weapons") and Steve Buscemi ("Wednesday") to its cast in guest roles, per Deadline, along with Ben Foster ("Six Feet Under"), Devery Jacobs ("Reservation Dogs"), Lochlyn Munro ("Riverdale"), Tantoo Cardinal ("Echo"), Joel D. Montgrand ("True Detective"), and Sofia Grace Clifton ("The Muppets Mayhem").
* Imogen Poots ("Outer Range") and John Reynolds ("Search Party") will star in Prime Video's comic book adaptation "Sex Criminals," about a couple who can stop time when they have sex, according to Deadline.
* Prime Video has ordered "Reality Retreat," Variety reports, with reality TV alums like Kenya Moore ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta"), Christine Quinn ("Selling Sunset"), Julie and Savannah Chrisley ("Chrisley Knows Best"), and Hilaria Baldwin ("The Baldwins") heading off to "a high-stakes wellness retreat designed to challenge their identities, relationships, and personal growth."