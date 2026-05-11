Casting News: Aaron Paul Joins Fallout, The White Lotus Adds Another Oscar Winner, And More

Aaron Paul is heading to a nuclear wasteland. (Hope he still has his hazmat suit.)

The Emmy-winning "Breaking Bad" star has signed on to join the cast of Prime Video's post-apocalyptic hit "Fallout" for the upcoming Season 3, Deadline reports. No details on his character have been released yet, though.

"Fallout" is also promoting a pair of cast members to series regulars for Season 3: Annabel O'Hagan, who plays overseer Steph Harper; and Dave Register, who plays Chet.

Debuting on Prime Video in 2024 and based on the hit video game franchise, "Fallout" follows a group of survivors who reemerge 200 years after a nuclear apocalypse. Ella Purnell stars as Lucy, with Walton Goggins as The Ghoul. It was renewed for Season 3 in May 2025.

Paul is best known for playing junkie-turned-meth cook Jesse Pinkman on "Breaking Bad," a role that won him three Emmys for best supporting actor in a drama. (He later reprised the role in the 2019 movie "El Camino" and the final season of "Better Call Saul.") Since "Breaking Bad," Paul's TV credits include "BoJack Horseman," "The Path," and "Westworld."