We'll see a time jump when "The Rings of Power" returns for Season 3, according to the official description: "Jumping forward several years from the events of Season 2, Season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will – and at last rule all Middle-earth."

"Rings of Power" covers the Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkien's books, which takes place thousands of years before the events of "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit." Morfydd Clark stars as elf warrior Galadriel, with Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, and Charlie Vickers as the deceptive villain Sauron.

"Rings of Power" debuted in September 2022 with an eight-episode freshman season, followed in August 2024 by an eight-episode Season 2. The series "follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth," per the official synopsis. "From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

Will you be tuning in when "Rings of Power" continues its quest this fall? Let us know in the comments!