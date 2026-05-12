Marvel's Vision Series, Starring Paul Bettany, Gets October Release Date At Disney+

It's nearly time for Vision to come back online.

The Marvel Studios series "VisionQuest," in which Paul Bettany reprises his MCU role of Vision, will premiere Wednesday, October 14, on Disney+.

Bettany was on hand to break the news at Disney's Upfront presentation to advertisers on Tuesday. He also confirmed that "VisionQuest" will mark the conclusion of the "WandaVision" trilogy, which includes both "WandaVision" and the Kathryn Hahn-led follow-up "Agatha All Along."

Though plot details for "VisionQuest" are scarce, the series will follow Bettany's synthezoid as he "explores his new purpose in life," per the official description. As "WandaVision" viewers will remember, the White Vision iteration of the character — originally created by S.W.O.R.D. to destroy Wanda — was flooded in the series finale with all of Original Vision's memories. Upon receiving them, White Vision stated, "I am Vision," then flew off to an unknown location.

Terry Matalas ("Star Trek: Picard") serves as showrunner on the series. Other cast includes James Spader (reprising his MCU role of Ultron), Faran Tahir (reprising his MCU role of Raza), Todd Stashwick, T'Nia Miller, and Emily Hampshire.

Will you be watching "VisionQuest" this fall? Tell us below.