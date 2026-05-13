The Librarians: The Next Chapter Lands Season 2 Premiere Date At TNT

It's time to head back to the library: "The Librarians: The Next Chapter" will return for Season 2 on Sunday, August 2 at 9 p.m. on TNT, it was revealed at Warner Bros. Discovery's upfront presentation on Wednesday.

A spin-off of the popular fantasy franchise, "The Librarians: The Next Chapter" stars Callum McGowan as Vikram Chamberlain, who time-traveled from the year 1847 to the present. "When Vikram returns to his castle in Belgrade, Serbia and discovers that it is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent," according to the official description. McGowan is joined by Bluey Robinson as Conner, Olivia Morris as Lysa, and Jessica Green as Charlie.

Season 2 will see the return of original "Librarians" star Lindy Booth (aka math whiz Cassandra Cillian), with Christian Kane reprising his "Librarians" role as Jacob Stone as well after appearing in the series premiere of "Next Chapter." Also set to appear in Season 2: Dominic Monaghan ("Lost") and Jeremy Swift ("Ted Lasso").

"The Librarians" debuted in 2004 as a trilogy of TNT movies, with Noah Wyle starring as a librarian who discovers his library has a secret section of magical items. In 2014, a series version of "The Librarians" debuted with Rebecca Romijn, John Harlan Kim, Booth, and Kane, running for four seasons. "The Librarians: The Next Chapter" was initially developed at The CW before moving to TNT for its May 2025 debut.

Ready to start a new page with "The Librarians: The Next Chapter"? Let us know what you're hoping to see in Season 2 in a comment below.