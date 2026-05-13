Will Ferrell's Netflix Golf Comedy The Hawk Sets Release Date — Watch First Trailer
Netflix's "The Hawk" will tee off this summer.
The golf comedy starring Will Ferrell ("Saturday Night Live," "Anchorman") will begin streaming on Thursday, July 16, on Netflix. The streamer announced the series' release date today as part of its Upfront presentation.
Ferrell plays Lonnie Hawkins, "2004's number-one golfer" (per the official logline), who wants to reenergize his career before it's over. "His body says retire," the synopsis adds, "but his heart says he's not done yet. His ex-wife and his son, Lance, golf's new golden boy, know he's through. But with one more major win to complete golf's Grand Slam, Lonnie refuses to believe he's anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in golf history."
Who else stars in The Hawk?
"The Hawk" will consist of 10 episodes.
Ferrell's former "Saturday Night Live" co-star Molly Shannon will play Stacy, Lonnie's foul-mouthed former spouse. Jimmy Tatro ("Home Economics") will play Lonnie's son, Lance. The cast also includes Fortune Feimster ("The Mindy Project"), Luke Wilson ("Stargirl"), Chris Parnell ("Saturday Night Live"), Katelyn Tarver ("Big Time Rush"), and David Hornsby ("Mythic Quest").
In addition to Ferrell, the series' executive producers include Jessica Elbaum, Alix Taylor, Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Chris Henchy, Harper Steele, David Gordon Green, and Andrew Guest.
Ferrell has a history of making sports-related comedic films, including "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," "Blades of Glory," "Semi-Pro," and "Kicking and Screaming."
Press PLAY on the video above to watch a teaser trailer for "The Hawk," then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch?