Will Ferrell's Netflix Golf Comedy The Hawk Sets Release Date — Watch First Trailer

Netflix's "The Hawk" will tee off this summer.

The golf comedy starring Will Ferrell ("Saturday Night Live," "Anchorman") will begin streaming on Thursday, July 16, on Netflix. The streamer announced the series' release date today as part of its Upfront presentation.

Ferrell plays Lonnie Hawkins, "2004's number-one golfer" (per the official logline), who wants to reenergize his career before it's over. "His body says retire," the synopsis adds, "but his heart says he's not done yet. His ex-wife and his son, Lance, golf's new golden boy, know he's through. But with one more major win to complete golf's Grand Slam, Lonnie refuses to believe he's anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in golf history."