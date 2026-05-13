Donald Gibb, Revenge Of The Nerds And 1st & Ten Actor, Dead At 71

Donald Gibb, best known for playing Frederick Aloysius "Ogre" Palowaski in the "Revenge of the Nerds" franchise, died Tuesday. He was 71.

The actor's son, Travis, confirmed the death to TMZ, citing "health complications." The report also states that the death was not sudden; Gibb had been battling ongoing health issues. He died at home in Texas surrounded by his family.

Gibb reprised his role of Ogre in the sequel "Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise" and its TV-movie "Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love." His other major film roles include fighter Ray Jackson in "Bloodsport" and its sequel "Bloodsport II: The Next Kumite," Mad Dog in "Meatballs Part II," Mike Conroy in "U.S. Marshals," and Mountain Man Morris in "Durango Kids."

On the TV side of things, Gibb portrayed Leslie "Dr. Death" Krunchner in 69 episodes of HBO's "1st & Ten," which followed the on- and off-field antics of a fictional football team called the California Bulls. The sitcom, which ran for six seasons between December 1984 and January 1991, also starred Delta Burke and O.J. Simpson.

The actor's other TV credits include "Magnum P.I.," "The Facts of Life," "Quantum Leap," "The X-Files," "Cheers," "Boy Meets World," and "Seinfeld," among others. He also played Moose in six episodes of "Step by Step."