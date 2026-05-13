Julia Louis-Dreyfus Roasts Stephen Colbert On The Late Show As Veep's Selina Meyer — Watch

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' tribute to Stephen Colbert feels more like a roast, if you ask us.

The "Seinfeld" star had quite the surprise for Colbert when she visited the set of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" Tuesday. To honor the host's final days on his late-night series, Louis-Dreyfus consulted with writers from her hit HBO series "Veep" (which ended in 2019), who wrote lines for her to read in character as VP-turned-President Selina Meyer.

"By the way, he does not know what I'm about to do," she said before diving into her onslaught of backhanded compliments and verbal takedowns. Unsurprisingly, the "'Veep'-style tribute" did not mince words.

"So you're Irish, but you decided to pronounce your name to sound French? That's like putting lipstick on a pig, which I understand is what Irish people do before they f—k it," she said to big studio audience laughs.

Other jabs included calling Colbert "as relevant as the Bill of Rights," and mistaking the host for Rachel Maddow. One line included President Donald Trump, who's been very vocal about his disapproval of late-night TV of late.

"Your cancellation gave Donald Trump so much pleasure, I always think of you as the Stormy Daniels of late night," Louis-Dreyfus said.

She continued: "When my people said I should come and say farewell to you, I was hoping it would be more of a hospice situation." (This one really had Colbert rolling.)

Watch the full clip below:

The final episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" airs Thursday, May 21 at 11:35/10:35c on CBS.