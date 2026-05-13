The Testaments' Daisy Has (Another) Big Secret, But Who Can She Trust To Keep It? Read Episode 8 Recap

Daisy's experience in week's "The Testaments" can be summed up in two words: Bloody hell.

In Episode 8, the newest Pearl Girl has a personal development that jeopardizes her future in Gilead. (Well, jeopardizes it even further than being an active member of the resistance does.) What's worse: Shunammite — who never met a bit of gossip she didn't file away for future use — becomes privy to the intel. This can't be good, right?

Also not good: The Greens' marital matches have come in. Read on for all the grisly details of Episode 8, "Broken."

Agnes' dreams of dancing with the dashing Garth are cruelly brought to an end by Paula, who announces that the newest Commander is going to marry Becka. And to whom is Agnes betrothed, then? That steeley-eyed Commander Weston, who apparently didn't take as much umbrage as previously thought re: Agnes' bringing up his dead wife during their last interaction. When Agnes sees Garth, they congratulate each other on their engagements, but they're both pretty dismayed at the turn of events.

At school, Aunt Vidala sends Shunammite and Daisy — who, remember, haven't gotten their periods — away when the other girls are in [checks notes] "copulation" class. And here I hadn't thought there was a way to make that unit in adolescent health education even more awkward/uncomfortable! Don't worry, girls: The lesson given to the menstruating Greens is laughably uninformative. Can't have these ladies knowing too much about THEIR OWN BODIES, can we?

Joke's on Vidala, though, because Daisy just got her period. Her frantic efforts to hide the bleeding don't go unnoticed by Shunammite who can't believe that a) yet another girl started before her, and b) Daisy doesn't want anyone to know. A panicked Daisy begs her not to say anything.