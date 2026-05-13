The Testaments' Daisy Has (Another) Big Secret, But Who Can She Trust To Keep It? Read Episode 8 Recap
Daisy's experience in week's "The Testaments" can be summed up in two words: Bloody hell.
In Episode 8, the newest Pearl Girl has a personal development that jeopardizes her future in Gilead. (Well, jeopardizes it even further than being an active member of the resistance does.) What's worse: Shunammite — who never met a bit of gossip she didn't file away for future use — becomes privy to the intel. This can't be good, right?
Also not good: The Greens' marital matches have come in. Read on for all the grisly details of Episode 8, "Broken."
Agnes' dreams of dancing with the dashing Garth are cruelly brought to an end by Paula, who announces that the newest Commander is going to marry Becka. And to whom is Agnes betrothed, then? That steeley-eyed Commander Weston, who apparently didn't take as much umbrage as previously thought re: Agnes' bringing up his dead wife during their last interaction. When Agnes sees Garth, they congratulate each other on their engagements, but they're both pretty dismayed at the turn of events.
At school, Aunt Vidala sends Shunammite and Daisy — who, remember, haven't gotten their periods — away when the other girls are in [checks notes] "copulation" class. And here I hadn't thought there was a way to make that unit in adolescent health education even more awkward/uncomfortable! Don't worry, girls: The lesson given to the menstruating Greens is laughably uninformative. Can't have these ladies knowing too much about THEIR OWN BODIES, can we?
Joke's on Vidala, though, because Daisy just got her period. Her frantic efforts to hide the bleeding don't go unnoticed by Shunammite who can't believe that a) yet another girl started before her, and b) Daisy doesn't want anyone to know. A panicked Daisy begs her not to say anything.
'You must think I'm very stupid'
Later, Hulda and Agnes are playing croquet, and Hulda is very upset. "I had a cleaning with Dr. Grove," she says quietly, confiding in her friend that the dentist pressed her hand against his crotch. Now, she says tearfully, she's sure she's going to burn in Hell. Oh these poor kids. Agnes gives Hulda some much-needed support, and encourages her to tell the Aunts.
However, when Hulda talks to Aunt Vidala about what happened, Vidala manipulates the teen into saying that she was mistaken, and nothing actually happened while she was at Dr. Grove's office. A distressed Hulda then runs to Agnes, begging her not to say anything, and then the sweet kid apologizes to Agnes for bringing her into the matter. Of note: Agnes doesn't say much here, which will figure prominently later.
Aunt Lydia announces everyone's betrothals at lunch that day. Becka tells her friends that she was allowed to choose her husband; as a side note, we learn that Garth's father was a big-deal commander back in the day.
Later in the day, we also learn that Shunammite's little brother was one of the kids on the Angel Flight, AKA the June Osborne-organized transport that spirited a bunch of kids out of Gilead and reunited them with their families. Only from the Gilead POV, the mission is known as the "Night of Tears." Shunammite cries, still really upset about being left behind by her physically more-mature friends; to distract her, Daisy asks: "Do you want to know what sex is?" Of course Shu does, so Daisy tells her. "Honestly, wow," Shu says, looking rather unimpressed, "you must think I'm very stupid." Then she storms out in disbelief. Ha!
'There is no 'done''
Eventually, we arrive at Becka and Garth's engagement party. Garth's father, who is paralyzed and in a wheelchair, is in attendance. Penny also is there, looking rough after her awful miscarriage/stillbirth experience in the previous episode. At one point, Garth takes his dad outside, and Daisy follows, ostensibly to help. But really, it's a chance for the two Mayday operatives to chat.
Daisy worries that the elder Commander Chapin shouldn't overhear their conversation, but Garth assures her that his father can't understand: He was poisoned by Mayday. ("Handmaid's Tale" fans: Does that imply he was at Jezebel's that night? Discuss in the comments.) "Freud would have a field day with you," Daisy quips. Garth counters that his father is the bravest man he knows, but he was just fighting on the wrong side.
She asks how he's going to get out of marrying Becka, and he says he doesn't plan to: He never expected to "fall in love with anyone." (Ooh, that look he gives Daisy when he says it!) Then they get to the real point of their talk: Daisy tells Garth she got her period, and she needs him to get her tampons or some other form of bleeding-management that she can flush or hide. "If the Aunts find out, they'll marry me off," she says, reiterating her desire for him to get her out of Gilead. "I'm done," she assets. "There is no 'done,'" he counters. He says he wants to destroy Gilead, and he thought she wanted the same thing — so she needs to figure out what, exactly, she does want.
Agnes confides in Daisy... to her detriment?
Elsewhere at the party, another run-in with Dr. Grove sends Agnes scurrying outside to collect herself. There, she finds Aunt Lydia doing the same after a patronizing interaction with Commander Weston. And, well, no time like the present, eh? Agnes lets Aunt Lydia know that Hulda is telling the truth about her accusations against Becka's dad. "I'm sure of it," she says pointedly. "I'm very sure, Aunt Lydia."
Lydia is definitely picking up what Agnes is putting down, but the teen doesn't see it. So when Aunt Lydia reassures Agnes that she and Hulda won't have to do to the dentist anymore when they're married, "I didn't realize Aunt Lydia was telling me Dr. Grove would be dealt with," Agnes voiceovers.
Daisy finds Agnes outside, telling her that Paula is looking for her. Agnes pulls some pads out of her pocket and surreptitiously hands them to the Pearl Girl; Shu told her, but she promises her that Shu won't tell the Aunts. Daisy sees how upset Agnes is and gently lets her know that she's aware Agnes loves Garth. But Agnes corrects her: The reason she doesn't want to return to the party is because Dr. Grove "did things to me. Things that shouldn't have been done." Agnes is so overcome that she starts to hyperventilate and cry, worrying that Becka's dad discerned her desire for Garth as want for him, and that the whole thing was her fault.
Daisy urges her to tell Aunt Lydia, then is incensed when Agnes reports that Lydia isn't inclined to help. You can almost see the moment that Daisy decides Something Must Be Done: She thanks Agnes for confiding in her, then hugs her tight.
"Like I said before," Agnes says via voiceover, closing out the hour: "Never trust a f**king Pearl Girl."
Now it's your turn. What did you think of the episode? Sound off in the comments!