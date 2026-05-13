Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Sets July Premiere Date At HBO Max — Watch Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Teaser Trailer
It all started with a "Big Bang" — and now, seven years after the mothership wrapped, a direct spin-off is crash-landing on HBO Max.
The streamer on Wednesday announced that "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" will premiere July 23. The 10-episode first season of the single-camera comedy will roll out weekly, with new episodes dropping Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.
The teaser trailer was unveiled by stars Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie during Warner Bros. Discovery's Upfront presentation, and you can watch it above.
Per the official logline, "comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Sussman) is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise (Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Posehn), and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke (Bowie)" — who, at one point in the teaser, appears to be in full dictator mode. "Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from 'The Big Bang Theory.' As the title implies, things don't go well."
Which Big Bang Theory Characters Return in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe?
Last July, series co-creator Chuck Lorre addressed the "Stuart Fails..." synopsis above, which mentions Sheldon and Leonard by name. When asked by TVLine if that means we'll see Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki, Lorre said, "I cannot speak to that," toeing the company line. "That is a closely guarded piece of information that, you know... I've taken a blood oath regarding."
The synopsis also reveals that the multiverse will introduce "alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from 'The Big Bang Theory,'" and that triggered a follow-up question: Without saying which characters we'd see again, is it at least his hope that we'll see the entire legacy cast back, even if they no longer appear in their original form?
"Is that your hope?" Lorre asked.
"It would be my hope, and I think millions of—"
"You're going to love this show," he replied.
Though Leonard, Sheldon, and Howard only appear in comic book illustrations in the trailer, at least one franchise alum makes an in-the-flesh, blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance: Joshua Malina, who recurred throughout the original run as Caltech President Siebert.
Everything Else to Know About Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
"Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" hails from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, and is created, written, and executive produced by Lorre and fellow "Big Bang Theory" co-creator Bill Prady, alongside feature writer Zak Penn ("The Avengers," "Ready Player One," "Free Guy").
"Stuart Fails..." marks the fourth entry in the sitcom franchise, following the original series (2007–2019), prequel "Young Sheldon" (2017–2024), and sequel-to-the-prequel "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" (2024–present).
Check out the key art below, then hit the comments with your thoughts on "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe."