Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Sets July Premiere Date At HBO Max — Watch Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Teaser Trailer

It all started with a "Big Bang" — and now, seven years after the mothership wrapped, a direct spin-off is crash-landing on HBO Max.

The streamer on Wednesday announced that "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" will premiere July 23. The 10-episode first season of the single-camera comedy will roll out weekly, with new episodes dropping Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

The teaser trailer was unveiled by stars Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie during Warner Bros. Discovery's Upfront presentation, and you can watch it above.

Per the official logline, "comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Sussman) is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise (Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Posehn), and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke (Bowie)" — who, at one point in the teaser, appears to be in full dictator mode. "Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from 'The Big Bang Theory.' As the title implies, things don't go well."