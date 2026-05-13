Netflix Renews Big Mistakes, Running Point, And 3 More Shows
Netflix is extending a vote of confidence to five of its shows with a wave of renewals.
"Big Mistakes," starring and co-created by "Schitt's Creek" alum Dan Levy, has been renewed for Season 2, the streamer announced as part of its upfront presentation on Wednesday. The comedy thriller stars Levy and Taylor Ortega as a pair of siblings who decide to steal from their dying grandmother and end up tumbling into the world of organized crime. It debuted on Netflix last month with an eight-episode freshman season.
"Very grateful and beyond excited to continue the 'Big Mistakes' adventure and my creative collaboration with Netflix," Levy said in a statement. "Season 2 is already in the works and it's going to be WILD. I can't wait to get it out there to everyone as soon as humanly possible."
In addition, Netflix has renewed the Kate Hudson basketball comedy "Running Point" for Season 3. Hudson stars as Isla Gordon, who finds herself running her family's pro basketball team. The supporting cast includes Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, and Justin Theroux. The 10-episode Season 2 premiered on Netflix last month.
Read on to see what else got the green light from Netflix...
My Life With the Walter Boys will also return
Netflix has also handed an early renewal to the YA drama "My Life With the Walter Boys," renewing it for Season 4 ahead of its Season 3 premiere, which is expected later this year. Nikki Rodriguez stars as Jackie, a Manhattan teen who moves in with a big Colorado family and catches the eye of two brothers: jock Cole (Noah LaLonde) and shy Alex (Ashby Gentry). (Read our recap of the Season 2 finale here.)
"I know I speak for the writers, the cast and the crew when I say that it is beyond exciting to be returning to the world of Silver Falls for a fourth season," showrunner Melanie Halsall said in a statement. "Our characters continue to grow and evolve, and we have so many delicious, romantic, sexy and messy stories to tell — I can't wait to share them with our amazing audience, who have shown so much love for this show. We are all incredibly grateful and are thrilled to dive in."
Netflix renewed two of its unscripted series as well: "Love Is Blind," which will head to Boston for Season 11 this fall; and "Quarterback," which will follow NFL QBs Jayden Daniels, Cam Ward, Baker Mayfield, and Joe Flacco in Season 3, debuting Tuesday, July 14.
Which Netflix renewal are you most excited about? Sound off in the comments!