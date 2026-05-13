Netflix Renews Big Mistakes, Running Point, And 3 More Shows

Netflix is extending a vote of confidence to five of its shows with a wave of renewals.

"Big Mistakes," starring and co-created by "Schitt's Creek" alum Dan Levy, has been renewed for Season 2, the streamer announced as part of its upfront presentation on Wednesday. The comedy thriller stars Levy and Taylor Ortega as a pair of siblings who decide to steal from their dying grandmother and end up tumbling into the world of organized crime. It debuted on Netflix last month with an eight-episode freshman season.

"Very grateful and beyond excited to continue the 'Big Mistakes' adventure and my creative collaboration with Netflix," Levy said in a statement. "Season 2 is already in the works and it's going to be WILD. I can't wait to get it out there to everyone as soon as humanly possible."

In addition, Netflix has renewed the Kate Hudson basketball comedy "Running Point" for Season 3. Hudson stars as Isla Gordon, who finds herself running her family's pro basketball team. The supporting cast includes Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, and Justin Theroux. The 10-episode Season 2 premiered on Netflix last month.

Read on to see what else got the green light from Netflix...