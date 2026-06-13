One Of ABC's Most Popular Soap Operas Was Nearly Canceled - Until A Vampire Joined The Cast

While vampires are known for draining the life out of things, they sometimes bring newfound immortal life. Metaphorically, the latter is what happened to one failing TV soap opera. When 1966's "Dark Shadows" premiered, it was struggling to survive its first year — and it took a charismatic bloodsucker to give it new life.

Created by Dan Curtis, the show's premise originally mirrored a standard Gothic romance novel, following a young governess arriving at the mysterious Collinwood estate in Maine. The show, which had some fragments of the supernatural, was devoid of the undead. As director John Sedgwick once put it, according to Woman's World, "There wasn't all that much happening."

As viewership numbers failed to impress, ABC issued an ultimatum. "The show was limping along, really limping," head writer Sam Hall recalled, per Soaps in Depth. "And ABC said, 'We're canceling it. Unless you pick up in 26 weeks, you're finished.'" Desperate to save the series, Curtis decided to fully dive into the supernatural; thus, one of TV's greatest vampires was born. "Dan Curtis had always wanted to do a vampire picture, so he decided to bring a vampire — Barnabas Collins — on the series," Hall explained.