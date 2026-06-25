What To Watch In July: A Printable TV Calendar Highlighting Every Major Premiere And Finale
TVLine's monthly What to Watch guide spotlights a curated selection of programming premiering or returning across broadcast, cable, and streaming this month — including new series, season finales, live events, major reality offerings, notable TV movies, and more. Organized below by premiere date and release platform, the guide is designed to help readers quickly see what's arriving, what's returning, and what's worth prioritizing.
For streaming releases, TVLine notes whether a series will roll out weekly or binge-style, along with how many episodes will be available at launch. Synopses are also provided for all new series and movies.
What to Watch focuses on the titles most likely to be on TVLine readers' radars — and in that spirit, TVLine is also offering a printable July 2026 TV Calendar featuring only the essentials (see below).
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1
📺 "Abandoned" (Hulu, six-episode binge)
The docuseries delves into a real-life story of three children aged two, four, and six who were found abandoned at a city train station. They were unable to explain who they were, who their parents were, or why they were there — but 40 years later, they set out to uncover the truth.
📺 "Christmas at Sea" Season 2 (Hallmark+)
📺 "Elle" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
The "Legally Blonde" prequel centers on high school–aged Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree), exploring the experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman audiences came to know and love.
📺 "Worst Neighbor Ever" (Netflix, four-episode binge)
The docuseries details true stories of neighbors gone bad, from heinous fraud schemes to senseless acts of violent retribution.
📺 "X-Men '97" Season 2 (Disney+, three-episode premiere)
📺 8 p.m. "Brilliant Minds" series finale (NBC)
🎥 "Enola Holmes 3" (Netflix movie)
Adventure follows detective Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes to Malta, where her plans to tie the knot unravel when Sherlock's disappearance plunges her into a perilous new case.
THURSDAY, JULY 2
📺 "Gamechangers: America's Top 25 Female Athletes" (Roku special)
Talking heads include four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird, two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion Alex Morgan, and Olympic medalists Alysia Montaño and Adam Rippon.
📺 "Survival of the Thickest" final season (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
🇺🇸 9 p.m. "The Americas: A Wild 250th" (NBC special)
🎥 "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" (Hulu)
FRIDAY, JULY 3
📺 "Dutton Ranch" Season 1 finale (Paramount+)
📺 "Silo" Season 3 (Apple TV)
📺 "The Simpsons: Simpsley" (Disney+ standalone episode)
🇺🇸 8 p.m. "A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration" (PBS)
Trace Adkins will perform "American Made," described as "an uplifting anthem honoring the patriotism, ideals, and contributions of generations of Americans."
🇺🇸 8 p.m. "Independence Eve Live With Anderson & Andy" (CNN)
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen count down live to America's 250th birthday from Times Square, culminating in a midnight ball drop.
🇺🇸 10 p.m. "Disney Celebrates America: America the Beautiful" (ABC)
🎥 "Summer's Last Resort" (Tubi movie)
A high-strung teen (Violet McGraw) sees her vacation take a turn when she's trapped with her free-spirited mother (Sophia Bush) and the mother's try-hard boyfriend (Jerry O'Connell) — who also happens to be her vice principal.
SATURDAY, JULY 4
🇺🇸 10:45 a.m. "Nathan's Famous Women's Hot Dog Eating Contest" (ESPN+)
🇺🇸 12 p.m. "Nathan's Famous Men's Hot Dog Eating Contest" (ESPN2)
🇺🇸 6 p.m. "The Fourth in America: Celebrating 250" (CNN)
The Boston Pops, Chance the Rapper, Trombone Shorty, and Lainey Wilson perform; Anderson Cooper and Pamela Brown anchor from Boston. (Daytime coverage will precede with performances by AJR, Kane Brown, Goo Goo Dolls, Josh Groban, Chaka Khan, Kool & the Gang, Maren Morris, Charlie Puth, and Lil Wayne.)
🇺🇸 8 p.m. "American Block Party 250" (CBS)
Jon Batiste, Zac Brown Band, Goo Goo Dolls, and The War and Treaty perform; Tony Dokoupil and Nischelle Turner host.
🇺🇸 8 p.m. "America Made in Virginia: 250 Years Together" (PBS)
Judy Collins, Michael Feinstein, Ryan Speedo Green, Kelli O'Hara, and Adrienne Warren perform, while Richard Thomas narrates and Ken Burns delivers a special welcome.
🇺🇸 8 p.m. "Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash" (ABC)
The All-American Rejects, Clint Black, Boyz II Men, John Crist, Lauren Daigle, Nick Jonas, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Elizabeth Nichols, Brothers Osborne, Emily Ann Roberts, NE-YO, Sublime, and Little Big Town perform; Ryan Seacrest hosts.
🇺🇸 8 p.m. "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks" (NBC)
Alexia Jayy, Noah Kahan, Post Malone, Bebe Rexha, Blake Shelton, Shaboozey, and Salt-N-Pepa perform; Terry Crews hosts.
🎥 8 p.m. "Christmas Under Construction" (Hallmark Channel movie)
While renovating a New Hampshire cabin for a live Christmas special alongside a new duo (Daniel Lissing and Samantha Kendrick), reality TV sweethearts (Jessica Lowndes and Adam Hurtig) must decide whether their own fading relationship can be saved.
MONDAY, JULY 6
📺 "Inspector Ellis" Season 2 (Acorn TV)
📺 9 p.m. "BBQ Brawl" Season 7 finale (Food Network)
TUESDAY, JULY 7
📺 "Zatima" Season 4 finale (Paramount+)
🤣 "Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You" (Netflix comedy special)
🎥 "Summer Sparks" (Roku movie)
A single father (Jesse Metcalfe) arrives at camp with his competitive son and soon meets a single mother (Kathryn Davis) returning to her childhood summer haven with her own kids.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 8
📺 "Trying" Season 5 (Apple TV)
🎥 "Wardriver" (Paramount+)
THURSDAY, JULY 9
📺 "The Five Star Weekend" (Peacock, eight-episode binge)
After a devastating loss, a celebrity chef (played by Jennifer Garner) invites three friends from different stages in her life to spend a weekend in Nantucket; D'Arcy Carden, Gemma Chan, Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, Harlow Jane, and Timothy Olyphant co-star.
📺 "Little House on the Prairie" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
The close-knit Ingalls family builds a new life on the Western frontier, where the joys of nature and the struggle for survival are deeply intertwined.
📺 8 p.m. "Big Brother" Season 28 (CBS)
📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Family Feud" Season 12 (ABC)
📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" Season 20 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "The Man Will Burn" (HBO)
The four-part docuseries goes behind the scenes to chronicle the evolution and ethos Of Burning Man, the 40-year-old cultural event and temporary city built in the Nevada desert.
📺 9 p.m. "Press Your Luck" Season 7 (ABC)
📺 9:30 p.m. "Project Runway" Season 22 (Freeform)
FRIDAY, JULY 10
📺 "Star City" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)
📺 9 p.m. "The Listeners" limited series finale (Starz)
🎥 "The Long Walk" (HBO Max)
🎥 "Reminders of Him" (Peacock)
🎥 "Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea" (Netflix documentary)
Never-before-seen footage and survivor accounts trace the 2012 shipwreck of a luxury cruise and the disaster that ensued.
🎥 8 p.m. "The Night Everything Changed" (Lifetime Movie Network movie)
When her teenage daughter fails to return home from a sleepover, a frantic mother uncovers dark secrets involving a forbidden romance; Lara Amersey and Monica Rodriguez Knox star.
SATURDAY, JULY 11
🎥 8 p.m. "He Couldn't Let Go" (Lifetime movie)
A woman (Christina Milian) with a gift for reading body language realizes something is terribly wrong during a quiet night at home, turning an ordinary evening into a terrifying fight for survival.
🎥 8 p.m. "O Little Christmas Market" (Hallmark Channel movie)
When a corporate developer threatens the Christmas market founded by her late father, a miniature artist (Katherine Barrell) falls for an architect (Stephen Huszar) whose firm is behind the buyout.
🎥 8 p.m. "The Trouble With Mistletoe" (Great American Family movie)
An acquisitions executive (Jillian Murray) returns home for Christmas and reconnects with the former fiancé (Brett Varvel) she left behind.
SUNDAY, JULY 12
📺 "Love Is Blind: UK After the Altar" (Netflix, three-episode binge)
Season 2's squad — and some Season 1 faves — share ups and downs of life away from the pods including divorces, new beginnings, and unfinished business.
📺 "Married at First Sight" Season 20 (Peacock)
📺 9 p.m. "Love Island USA" Season 8 finale (Peacock)
📺 9 p.m. "The Westies" (MGM+, two-episode premiere)
J.K. Simmons leads this 1980s-set, gritty crime drama centering on New York City's infamously violent Irish gang of the same name; Titus Welliver co-stars.
🎥 8 p.m. "The Salisbury Poisonings: A Spy Next Door" (CNN documentary)
The documentary examines the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury, England, and the investigation that followed.
🎥 8 p.m. "Someone's Always Watching" (Lifetime movie)
After opening her loft's sound system to guests during a dinner party, a chef (Ella Frazee) is rattled when audio that appears to capture a murder begins playing through the speakers, leaving her to wonder whether it's a prank or evidence that a killer is hiding in plain sight.
MONDAY, JULY 13
📺 "Murder 101" (Prime Video, three-episode binge)
Based on the podcast of the same name, the docuseries centers on a high school sociology class and their teacher as they investigate decades-old cold cases and uncover long-buried truths.
📺 "Rabbit Hole" (Disney+ and Hulu, 10-episode binge)
A 36-member cast of content creators — including Topper Guild, Zhong, Mackenzie Turner, Matthew Beem, and Jesser — come together for the ultimate teen variety show.
📺 8 p.m. "All American" final season (The CW)
📺 8 p.m. "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro" (ABC)
Twelve exceptional up-and-coming dancers who move into one house and compete in a grueling audition process, all vying for a coveted spot as a pro dancer on "Dancing With the Stars" Season 35; Robert Irwin hosts.
⚾️ 8 p.m. MLB Home Run Derby (Netflix)
📺 9 p.m. "Battle on the Beach" Season 5 finale (HGTV)
📺 9 p.m. "Pit Kings: Up All Night" (Food Network)
Pitmaster teams test their skills in a series of barbecue challenges deep in the wilderness; Moe Cason, Jess Pryles, Ernest Servantes, and Andrew Zimmern judge.
📺 "Hot Ones: Extra Heat" (Netflix, immediately following MLB Home Run Derby)
Each 30-minute special brings the signature 10-wing challenge and deeply researched conversations to unique on-location settings inspired by major tentpole moments on Netflix.
TUESDAY, JULY 14
📺 "Beyond Paradise" Season 4 finale (BritBox)
📺 "Quarterback" Season 3 (Netflix)
📺 "The Real Wolf of Wall Street" (Paramount+, three-episode binge)
The docuseries uncovers the explosive true story of Jordan Belfort's meteoric rise, his stunning fall, and those he left stranded in his wake.
📺 "Return to Paradise" Season 2 (BritBox)
📺 8 p.m. "Homestead Rescue: Intervention" (Discovery Channel)
Marty and Matt Raney, along with Misty Bilodeau, stage surprise interventions for struggling homesteaders, helping save their properties, their families, and their dreams of off-grid living.
⚾️ 8 p.m. MLB All-Star Game (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "Once Upon a Time In Space" (PBS)
Airing over four consecutive Tuesdays, the docuseries traces significant landmarks in space-faring history, from the birth of the Shuttle and the pioneering Space Station Mir to the rise of commercial spaceflight.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 15
📺 "Lucky" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
When a multi-million dollar heist goes sideways, a con artist (Anya Taylor-Joy) is forced to go on the run; Annette Bening and Timothy Olyphant co-star.
📺 "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Ride or Die" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
Best friends Debbie Claybourne (Octavia Spencer) and Judith Burton (Hannah Waddingham) who thought they knew everything about each other... except Judith turns out to be an international assassin.
📺 "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" Season 4 (Netflix)
🏆 8 p.m. ESPYS (ABC, hosted by Marcello Hernandez)
📺 9 p.m. "Nation's Dumbest" (Fox)
Hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, the competition challenges celebrity contestants — including Hilaria Baldwin, Carmen Electra, Anthony Michael Hall, Jon Heder, Ice-T, JoJo Siwa, and Andrew Yang — to survive a gauntlet of quizzes, physical challenges, and classroom tests, all while trying to avoid being crowned the nation's dumbest celebrity.
📺 10 p.m. "Worst Yard on the Block" (HGTV)
Two teams of curb appeal aficionados search for the country's most unsightly yards and transform them in just a few days.
THURSDAY, JULY 16
📺 "The Hawk" (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
Will Ferrell plays a once great golfer who refuses to believe he's anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in history.
🎥 "Marc by Sofia" (HBO Max)
🎥 7 p.m. "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" (Disney Channel movie)
Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for Red and Chloe. But little do they know that changing the past created a new villain — Maddox Hatter.
FRIDAY, JULY 17
📺 "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 11 finale (Paramount+)
🎥 "Heartstopper Forever" (Netflix movie)
It's a new school year for the Truham-Higgs gang. As Nick and Charlie's relationship deepens, their thoughts turn to life after the last bell rings.
🎥 "They Fight" (Hulu movie)
A reformed ex-con (André Holland) returns home to Southeast D.C., where he seeks redemption while mentoring a trio of young boxers at his old gym; Wendell Pierce and Samira Wiley co-star.
🎥 8 p.m. "My Daughter's Trapped In a Throuple" (Lifetime Movie Network movie)
A mother's concerns about her daughter's unconventional relationship intensify when one member of the throuple is found dead and her daughter becomes the prime suspect; Alicia Blasingame, Geffen Aviva, Ty Trumbo, Gary Poux, and Ashley Brinkman star.
SATURDAY, JULY 18
🎥 8 p.m. "Crowning at the Prom" (Lifetime movie)
An ambitious high schooler (Anwen O'Driscoll) on the verge of prom queen glory and an athletic scholarship sees her carefully controlled world begin to unravel as she hides a late-term pregnancy, forcing both her and her devoted mother (Danielle Panabaker) to confront the cost of control and decide what kind of future is worth fighting for; Claire Qute and Christopher Jacot co-star.
🎥 8 p.m. "Snowbound for the Holidays" (Hallmark Channel movie)
An ambitious guest services manager (Vanessa Lengies) is sent to evaluate a struggling holiday lodge, where she finds herself drawn to its devoted co-owner (Marcus Rosner), his daughter (Skywalker Hughes), and the close-knit community that gathers there each Christmas season.
SUNDAY, JULY 19
📺 9 p.m. "100 Cooks" Season 1 finale (Food Network)
📺 9 p.m. "Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat" Season 3 finale (AMC)
🎥 8 p.m. "He'll Never Find Me" (Lifetime movie)
After fleeing an abusive marriage and faking her own death, a woman (Kabby Borders) builds a new life in a quiet Midwestern town, only to have a viral video expose her identity and unleash a deadly chain of events; Devante Winfrey co-stars.
MONDAY, JULY 20
📺 "King of the Hill" Season 15 (Hulu, 10-episode binge)
📺 "Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross" Season 2 (Roku, three-episode binge)
📺 9 p.m. "Ugliest House in America" Season 8 (HGTV)
📺 10 p.m. "History's Greatest Machines With Dolph Lundgren" Season 1 finale (History)
TUESDAY, JULY 21
📺 "WWE: Unreal" Season 3 (Netflix)
📺 8 p.m. "Kitchen Nightmares" Season 3 (Food Network)
🤣 "Bill Maher: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22
📺 "All the Queen's Men" midseason finale (Paramount+)
📺 "Christmas at Sea" Season 2 finale (Hallmark+)
📺 8 p.m. "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" Season 5 (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "Pompeii: Out of Time With Tom Hiddleston" (NatGeo)
Hiddleston journeys back in time, stepping into cinematic scripted sequences following the lives of real Romans caught in Vesuvius' path. (All three episodes stream Thursday on Disney+ and Hulu.)
🎥 "A Toxic Love Story" (Netflix documentary)
In a glamorous California suburb, a young woman's arrest for a violent fantasy plot becomes a sensational scandal — but the truth remains hidden behind a sophisticated web of deception.
THURSDAY, JULY 23
📺 "Criminal Minds" Season 19 finale (Paramount+)
📺 "Gone" (BritBox, three-episode premiere)
When a music teacher vanishes without a trace, the detective (Eve Myles) investigating her disappearance begins to suspect that the husband (David Morrissey) desperate to find her may be hiding something.
📺 "Ransom Canyon" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 (Paramount+)
📺 "Trigger Point" Season 3 finale (BritBox)
📺 8 p.m. "Restaurant Impossible: Last Call" (Food Network)
Chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Jen Agg lead the charge to rescue struggling restaurants across North America.
📺 9 p.m. "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" (HBO Max)
Stuart accidentally triggers a multiverse Armageddon and sets out to restore reality with help from Denise, Bert, and Kripke — while encountering alternate-universe versions of "Big Bang Theory" characters along the way.
📺 10 p.m. "Impractical Jokers" Season 13 (TBS)
FRIDAY, JULY 24
📺 "The Chi" series finale (Paramount+)
📺 White House Correspondents Association Dinner (major news networks, time TBD)
📺 10 p.m. "Roast My Rental" (HGTV)
Leslie Jones roasts America's worst short-term rentals, then helps transform the disaster properties into vacation-worthy escapes.
🎥 "72 Hours" (Netflix movie)
A 40-year-old executive (Kevin Hart) hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twenty-somethings (including Marcello Hernandez, Kam Patterson, and Ben Marshall) on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he's inadvertently added to their group text.
🎥 "The Dink" (Apple TV movie)
A former tennis prodigy (Jake Johnson) finds new purpose in pickleball after an injury sidelines his tennis comeback; Chloe Fineman, Ed Harris, Patton Oswalt, Chris Parnell, Andy Roddick, Mary Steenburgen, and Ben Stiller co-star.
🎥 8 p.m. "My Husband, My Enemy" (Lifetime Movie Network movie)
After faking her death to escape an abusive husband, a woman starts over in a small seaside town, only to have her new life threatened when a social media post reveals her whereabouts; Ashley Brinkman, Andrew Fultz, and Brandon Pitts star.
SATURDAY, JULY 25
🏀 8:30 p.m. WNBA All-Star Game (ABC)
🎥 8 p.m. "Girl In the Coffin" (Lifetime movie)
After finding comfort in the funeral director (Robert James-Collier) who handled her mother's service, a grieving woman (Tahirah Sharif) discovers the horrifying depths of his obsession when she awakens trapped inside a coffin beneath his funeral home.
🎥 8 p.m. "Love Under the Mistletoe" (Hallmark Channel movie)
An interior designer (Jen Lilley) reconnects with her former high school crush (Nick Bateman) while helping revive a beloved Christmas charity fundraiser in their hometown.
SUNDAY, JULY 26
🦈 8 p.m. Shark Week begins (Discovery)
📺 9 p.m. "The Great Food Truck Race" Season 19 (Food Network)
📺 9 p.m. "The Walking Dead: Dead City" Season 3 (AMC)
📺 11 p.m. "Rick and Morty" Season 9 finale (Adult Swim)
📺 11:30 p.m. "President Curtis" (Adult Swim)
The "Rick and Morty" spin-off brings back Keith David to voice the titular President Andre Curtis.
🎥 8 p.m. "What She Didn't Tell Me" (Lifetime movie)
After a troubling overdose rocks her new town, a grieving pharmacist (Genelle Williams) investigates a mysterious website that may be fueling a growing teen drug crisis, putting her own daughter at risk; Ellie O'Brien, Eden Cupid, and Kristopher Turner co-star.
MONDAY, JULY 27
📺 "Furious" (Hulu, three-episode premiere)
As an FBI agent (Emmy Rossum) and a female serial killer (Lola Petticrew) walk their own paths toward justice, their lives begin to intertwine; Scoot McNairy, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and Jake Lacy co-star.
📺 "Harry Wild" Season 5 finale (Acorn TV)
📺 "Inspector Ellis" Season 2 finale (Acorn TV)
📺 8 p.m. "World War II With Tom Hanks" docuseries finale (History, two episodes)
📺 10 p.m. "Modern Marvels: WWII" (History)
The three-part docuseries explores the greatest machines, most impactful weapons, and
groundbreaking innovations of World War II.
TUESDAY, JULY 28
📺 9 p.m. "Beat Shazam" Season 8 (Fox)
🤣 "Mary Beth Barone: Galaxy Brain" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29
📺 "Diarra From Detroit" Season 2 (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)
📺 "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" final season (Disney+, 10-episode binge)
📺 10 p.m. "The Ark" Season 3 (Syfy)
🎥 "The Devil Wears Prada 2" (Disney+ and Hulu)
THURSDAY, JULY 30
🎵 Lollapalooza Livestream Day 1 of 4 (Disney+ & Hulu)
📺 "Paris Is Always a Good Idea" (Hallmark+, two-episode premiere)
Lacey Chabert stars as a career-driven nonprofit executive who embarks on a journey across Europe to reconnect with three former loves; Scott Michael Foster, Rebecca Hanssen, Henry Czerny, and Barbara Niven co-star.
📺 8 p.m. "Surviving Earth" docuseries finale (NBC)
📺 10 p.m. "House of Stassi" (Freeform)
Stassi Schroeder navigates her return to television — this time with the people she loves most by her side.
🎥 "The Bombing of Pan Am 103" (Netflix documentary)
The tragic bombing of a transatlantic flight over Scotland in 1988 unites the local police and the FBI in a hunt for the attackers.
FRIDAY, JULY 31
🎵 Lollapalooza Livestream Day 2 of 4 (Disney+ & Hulu)
📺 "Batman: Caped Crusader" Season 2 (Prime Video, 10-episode binge)
📺 "Snoopy Presents: There's No Place Like Home, Snoopy" (Apple TV special)
Snoopy is devastated when his beloved doghouse is accidentally sold at a yard sale.
📺 1 p.m. "Adults: Marathon Day" (FXX & Hulu, standalone episode)
📺 9 p.m. "Fightland" (Starz)
A formerly incarcerated boxing champion (played by Howard Charles) returns to London to seek vengeance against the crime syndicate he thinks betrayed him; Nicholas Pinnock and Deborah Ayorinde co-star.
🎥 "The Drama" (HBO Max)
🎥 8 p.m. "The Twin Who Lived" (Lifetime Movie Network movie)
After learning she once had a twin sister who died in childhood, a woman begins receiving mysterious gifts signed with her sister's name; Kristina Clifford and Johnny Ramey star.