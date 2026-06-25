What To Watch In July: A Printable TV Calendar Highlighting Every Major Premiere And Finale

📺 "Love Is Blind: UK After the Altar" (Netflix, three-episode binge)

Season 2's squad — and some Season 1 faves — share ups and downs of life away from the pods including divorces, new beginnings, and unfinished business.

📺 "Married at First Sight" Season 20 (Peacock)

📺 9 p.m. "Love Island USA" Season 8 finale (Peacock)

📺 9 p.m. "The Westies" (MGM+, two-episode premiere)

J.K. Simmons leads this 1980s-set, gritty crime drama centering on New York City's infamously violent Irish gang of the same name; Titus Welliver co-stars.

🎥 8 p.m. "The Salisbury Poisonings: A Spy Next Door" (CNN documentary)

The documentary examines the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury, England, and the investigation that followed.

🎥 8 p.m. "Someone's Always Watching" (Lifetime movie)

After opening her loft's sound system to guests during a dinner party, a chef (Ella Frazee) is rattled when audio that appears to capture a murder begins playing through the speakers, leaving her to wonder whether it's a prank or evidence that a killer is hiding in plain sight.

MONDAY, JULY 13

📺 "Murder 101" (Prime Video, three-episode binge)

Based on the podcast of the same name, the docuseries centers on a high school sociology class and their teacher as they investigate decades-old cold cases and uncover long-buried truths.

📺 "Rabbit Hole" (Disney+ and Hulu, 10-episode binge)

A 36-member cast of content creators — including Topper Guild, Zhong, Mackenzie Turner, Matthew Beem, and Jesser — come together for the ultimate teen variety show.

📺 8 p.m. "All American" final season (The CW)

📺 8 p.m. "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro" (ABC)

Twelve exceptional up-and-coming dancers who move into one house and compete in a grueling audition process, all vying for a coveted spot as a pro dancer on "Dancing With the Stars" Season 35; Robert Irwin hosts.

⚾️ 8 p.m. MLB Home Run Derby (Netflix)

📺 9 p.m. "Battle on the Beach" Season 5 finale (HGTV)

📺 9 p.m. "Pit Kings: Up All Night" (Food Network)

Pitmaster teams test their skills in a series of barbecue challenges deep in the wilderness; Moe Cason, Jess Pryles, Ernest Servantes, and Andrew Zimmern judge.

📺 "Hot Ones: Extra Heat" (Netflix, immediately following MLB Home Run Derby)

Each 30-minute special brings the signature 10-wing challenge and deeply researched conversations to unique on-location settings inspired by major tentpole moments on Netflix.

TUESDAY, JULY 14

📺 "Beyond Paradise" Season 4 finale (BritBox)

📺 "Quarterback" Season 3 (Netflix)

📺 "The Real Wolf of Wall Street" (Paramount+, three-episode binge)

The docuseries uncovers the explosive true story of Jordan Belfort's meteoric rise, his stunning fall, and those he left stranded in his wake.

📺 "Return to Paradise" Season 2 (BritBox)

📺 8 p.m. "Homestead Rescue: Intervention" (Discovery Channel)

Marty and Matt Raney, along with Misty Bilodeau, stage surprise interventions for struggling homesteaders, helping save their properties, their families, and their dreams of off-grid living.

⚾️ 8 p.m. MLB All-Star Game (Fox)

📺 9 p.m. "Once Upon a Time In Space" (PBS)

Airing over four consecutive Tuesdays, the docuseries traces significant landmarks in space-faring history, from the birth of the Shuttle and the pioneering Space Station Mir to the rise of commercial spaceflight.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

📺 "Lucky" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)

When a multi-million dollar heist goes sideways, a con artist (Anya Taylor-Joy) is forced to go on the run; Annette Bening and Timothy Olyphant co-star.

📺 "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)

📺 "Ride or Die" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)

Best friends Debbie Claybourne (Octavia Spencer) and Judith Burton (Hannah Waddingham) who thought they knew everything about each other... except Judith turns out to be an international assassin.

📺 "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" Season 4 (Netflix)

🏆 8 p.m. ESPYS (ABC, hosted by Marcello Hernandez)

📺 9 p.m. "Nation's Dumbest" (Fox)

Hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, the competition challenges celebrity contestants — including Hilaria Baldwin, Carmen Electra, Anthony Michael Hall, Jon Heder, Ice-T, JoJo Siwa, and Andrew Yang — to survive a gauntlet of quizzes, physical challenges, and classroom tests, all while trying to avoid being crowned the nation's dumbest celebrity.

📺 10 p.m. "Worst Yard on the Block" (HGTV)

Two teams of curb appeal aficionados search for the country's most unsightly yards and transform them in just a few days.

THURSDAY, JULY 16

📺 "The Hawk" (Netflix, 10-episode binge)

Will Ferrell plays a once great golfer who refuses to believe he's anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in history.

🎥 "Marc by Sofia" (HBO Max)

🎥 7 p.m. "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" (Disney Channel movie)

Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for Red and Chloe. But little do they know that changing the past created a new villain — Maddox Hatter.

FRIDAY, JULY 17

📺 "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 11 finale (Paramount+)

🎥 "Heartstopper Forever" (Netflix movie)

It's a new school year for the Truham-Higgs gang. As Nick and Charlie's relationship deepens, their thoughts turn to life after the last bell rings.

🎥 "They Fight" (Hulu movie)

A reformed ex-con (André Holland) returns home to Southeast D.C., where he seeks redemption while mentoring a trio of young boxers at his old gym; Wendell Pierce and Samira Wiley co-star.

🎥 8 p.m. "My Daughter's Trapped In a Throuple" (Lifetime Movie Network movie)

A mother's concerns about her daughter's unconventional relationship intensify when one member of the throuple is found dead and her daughter becomes the prime suspect; Alicia Blasingame, Geffen Aviva, Ty Trumbo, Gary Poux, and Ashley Brinkman star.

SATURDAY, JULY 18

🎥 8 p.m. "Crowning at the Prom" (Lifetime movie)

An ambitious high schooler (Anwen O'Driscoll) on the verge of prom queen glory and an athletic scholarship sees her carefully controlled world begin to unravel as she hides a late-term pregnancy, forcing both her and her devoted mother (Danielle Panabaker) to confront the cost of control and decide what kind of future is worth fighting for; Claire Qute and Christopher Jacot co-star.

🎥 8 p.m. "Snowbound for the Holidays" (Hallmark Channel movie)

An ambitious guest services manager (Vanessa Lengies) is sent to evaluate a struggling holiday lodge, where she finds herself drawn to its devoted co-owner (Marcus Rosner), his daughter (Skywalker Hughes), and the close-knit community that gathers there each Christmas season.