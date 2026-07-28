Josh Hartnett's gonna need a bigger boat.

In Netflix's "Below," a large something is swimming around in Newfoundland's waters, and it's about to disrupt a family man's modest fishing community.

The limited series thriller (which drops all six episodes on Netflix Thursday, Oct. 8) follows "Calvin Penney (Hartnett), a big‑hearted but stubborn fisherman living in a small Newfoundland town who's still haunted by his father's mysterious death from decades ago. When an unidentified sea creature begins terrorizing his hometown, Calvin must fight to hold his close-knit community together. Determined to keep his son Wade (Charlie Heaton) and the rest of his family safe, he teams up with a visiting marine researcher (Mackenzie Davis) to confront the creature and reveal the island's buried secrets before it's too late. Blending local myth, thrilling suspense, and heartfelt humor, this twisty series dives into themes of family, community, and change — both terrifying and inevitable."

Get your first look at "Below" in the trailer embedded above, where Calvin's hard at work on his boat, until a huge mass starts heading his way just below the water's surface. After a whole bunch of footage that looks straight out of "Jaws," Calvin's soon screaming at the top of his lungs: "Stay back from the water!"