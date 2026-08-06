BritBox's Ludwig Casts Stephen Merchant As Brash Snooker Champ In Season 2 (Exclusive)

When "Ludwig" returns for Season 2, John "Ludwig" Taylor will apply his master puzzle-setter skills to his new role as a crime scene consultant working on seemingly impossible-to-solve crimes for the Cambridge Police Authority. "No longer having to masquerade as his brother," the official synopsis reads, "he's openly more 'Ludwig' than ever — brilliant at solving puzzles but hopeless at everything else. But John's identical twin brother, James, is still missing, and now that he's an official employee of the station, John is forbidden from using any police resources to look for his brother or uncover exactly what he was investigating."

The rundown continues: "Of course, John won't stop and neither will Lucy (played by Anna Maxwell Martin), John's sister-in-law and wife of his missing brother James — a puzzle needs solving and a husband and father needs bringing home. One masquerade may have ended, but a new one has just begun."

Merchant co-created BBC's "The Office" and was an executive producer on the American version; he also co-created/starred in "Extras" and "The Outlaws," among other series. His acting work includes stints on "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," "Modern Family," "The Big Bang Theory" and "Life's Too Short."

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