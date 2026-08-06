Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Video: Paul Wesley And Ethan Peck Talk Kirk And Spock's New Connection — Are They Officially Friends Now?

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Thursday's episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

One of TV's most iconic friendships is beginning to bloom on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

In Thursday's episode, the Enterprise crew took some much needed time off by visiting a resort planet that promised to deliver maximum rest and relaxation... thanks to planetary gasses that leave visitors feeling "naturally inebriated." They all partied hard in their own way — Pike even got a face tattoo! — but Spock's version of going wild had him playing board games with Kirk and opening up to him, saying he's never had "a human best friend" before. (Spock thought this Kirk was just a hallucination, but it turned out it was the real Kirk all along.)

So is it fair to say Kirk and Spock are officially friends now? "I think they're buds," Paul Wesley, who plays Kirk, tells TVLine in the video above. But Ethan Peck, who plays Spock, adds that the Vulcan might not be on the same page yet: "I think that Kirk knows before Spock that they're buds. Because Spock doesn't have that sort of gear. Sometimes he picks up on things a little later. Social happenings might occur a little differently for him... I think friendship to a Vulcan might be a bit different. But maybe 'buds' is the right term."