The Pitt's Noah Wyle Is Star Trek's New Captain Kirk — Yes, Really! Find Out Why And How To Watch

Well, this is certainly one way to spend Dr. Robby's sabbatical!

Emmy winner Noah Wyle is set to lead a live reading of the classic "Star Trek" episode "The Man Trap" — the first episode of the original series ever broadcast — as part of a Writers Guild Foundation event celebrating the 60th anniversary of the iconic franchise, TVLine has learned.

Wyle will channel his inner William Shatner, taking on the role of Captain James T. Kirk. Better yet, he'll be joined by several of his co-stars from "The Pitt," including Taylor Dearden, who will step into Leonard Nimoy's shoes as Spock, and Katherine LaNasa, who will step into DeForest Kelley's shoes as Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy.

Fiona Dourif, Shabana Azeez, and Ayesha Harris will also take part in the live reading. Though their roles have not been disclosed, a poster provided by the WGF (see below) appears to identify Harris as Lt. Nyota Uhura, the role originated by Nichelle Nichols.

The event also celebrates a shared milestone: Both "Star Trek" and the Writers Guild Foundation debuted in 1966, and series creator Gene Roddenberry served on the Foundation's board during the organization's early years.