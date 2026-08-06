The Pitt's Noah Wyle Is Star Trek's New Captain Kirk — Yes, Really! Find Out Why And How To Watch
Well, this is certainly one way to spend Dr. Robby's sabbatical!
Emmy winner Noah Wyle is set to lead a live reading of the classic "Star Trek" episode "The Man Trap" — the first episode of the original series ever broadcast — as part of a Writers Guild Foundation event celebrating the 60th anniversary of the iconic franchise, TVLine has learned.
Wyle will channel his inner William Shatner, taking on the role of Captain James T. Kirk. Better yet, he'll be joined by several of his co-stars from "The Pitt," including Taylor Dearden, who will step into Leonard Nimoy's shoes as Spock, and Katherine LaNasa, who will step into DeForest Kelley's shoes as Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy.
Fiona Dourif, Shabana Azeez, and Ayesha Harris will also take part in the live reading. Though their roles have not been disclosed, a poster provided by the WGF (see below) appears to identify Harris as Lt. Nyota Uhura, the role originated by Nichelle Nichols.
The event also celebrates a shared milestone: Both "Star Trek" and the Writers Guild Foundation debuted in 1966, and series creator Gene Roddenberry served on the Foundation's board during the organization's early years.
How to Watch WGF RetroReads Presents: Star Trek 60th
WGF RetroReads Presents: Star Trek 60th will take place Sunday, August 30, at 7 p.m. PT at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles. Tickets to attend in person are available at lodgeroomhlp.com for $81 each.
The event will also be livestreamed and available on demand until midnight on Monday, September 14. Livestream and on-demand access, which costs $20, is available at thirdbest.tv.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Writers Guild Foundation and its public programs, including its library, Writers Access programs, Veterans Writing Project, and educational events.
Will you be purchasing a ticket to watch "The Pitt" cast boldly go where no medical drama ensemble has gone before? Leave a comment and let us know.