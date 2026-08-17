Quotes Of The Week: House Of The Dragon, Ted Lasso, Strange New Worlds, And More

We're back with another edition of Quotes of the Week.

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Beyond the Gates," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," "Married at First Sight," and "Big Brother."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "My Life With the Walter Boys" heals from a break-up, "Days of Our Lives" celebrates the merits of water, and "The Challenge" takes a shot at short kings. Plus, we've got double doses of "Ted Lasso," "House of the Dragon," and "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)