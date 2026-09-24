What To Watch In October: A Printable TV Calendar Highlighting Every Major Premiere And Finale
TVLine's monthly What to Watch guide spotlights a curated selection of English-language programming premiering or returning across broadcast, cable, and streaming — including new series, season finales, live events, major reality offerings, notable TV movies, and more. Organized below by premiere date and release platform, the guide is designed to help readers quickly see what's arriving, what's returning, and what's worth prioritizing.
For streaming releases, TVLine notes whether a series will roll out weekly or binge-style, along with how many episodes will be available at launch. Synopses are also provided for all new series and movies.
What to Watch focuses on the titles most likely to be on TVLine readers' radars — and in that spirit, TVLine is also offering a printable October 2026 TV Calendar featuring only the essentials (see below).
Looking specifically for broadcast premieres? We've also put together a dedicated calendar denoting all the big Fall TV premieres across ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1
📺 "East of Eden" (Netflix, seven-episode binge)
This modern interpretation of Steinbeck's masterpiece will explore the multi-generational saga of the Trask family, focusing new attention on its indelible antihero, Cathy Ames (played by Florence Pugh).
📺 8 p.m. "Big Brother" Season 28 finale (CBS)
📺 8 p.m. "Coven Academy" (Freeform, four-episode premiere)
This YA drama follows three teenage witches and their dangerously charming warlock peers at an elite magic boarding school where power is currency, secrets are lethal and attraction is a liability; Tiffani Thiessen and Devon Sawa co-star. (All 10 Season 1 episodes stream on Disney+ and Hulu Friday.)
📺 8 p.m. "Trivial Pursuit" returns (The CW)
📺 9 p.m. "Scrabble" returns (The CW)
📺 9 p.m. "War" (HBO)
When a tech mogul (Dominic West) and his actress wife (Sienna Miller) split, their divorce sends shockwaves through London's boardrooms, bedrooms and courtrooms.
🎥 "Soulm8te" (Hulu)
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2
📺 "Adventure Time: Side Quests" Season 2 (Hulu, 20-episode binge)
📺 Austin City Limits Music Festival Day 1 of 3 (Hulu livestream, time TBA)
📺 "Kill Jackie" (AMC+)
Catherine Zeta-Jones plays a former international drug smuggler who comes out of hiding to take down the seven hitmen hired to kill her; Daniel Ings, Sidse Babett Knudsen, and Ron Perlman co-star.
📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" returns (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "The Unbelievable With Dan Aykroyd" Season 4 (History)
📺 9:05 p.m. "Tip Toe" (Starz)
Alan Cumming and David Morrissey play Manchester neighbors whose seemingly ordinary lives descend into lies and violence after one gives the other his spare key.
📺 10 p.m. "Roast My Rental" Season 1 finale (HGTV)
🎥 "Tyler Perry's Doing Life" (Netflix movie)
A single mother (Naomi Baker) and an incarcerated man (Jay Reeves) forge an unlikely bond through heartfelt letters, unlocking a door to redemption, hope, and love against all odds.
🎥 "Evil Dead Burn" (HBO Max)
🎥 "The Last First: Winter K2" (Apple TV documentary)
The film examines extreme mountaineering's changing culture during a treacherous winter expedition on K2, following John Snorri Sigurjónsson and the Sadparas.
🎥 8 p.m. "For Better or Worse" (LMN movie)
A divorced mother finds love again with a charming businessman — but her son soon uncovers a shocking secret from his new stepfather's past; Amaris Davidson, Justin Anthony Moore, Jon Briddell, and Royal R. Carter star.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3
📺 Austin City Limits Music Festival Day 2 of 3 (Hulu livestream, time TBA)
📺 8 p.m. "Crossroad Springs" midseason finale (Great American Family)
🎥 8 p.m. "A Doctor to Die For: The Sarah Harris Story" (Lifetime movie)
A young woman (Siobhan Williams) is drawn into a dangerous relationship with a middle-aged surgeon (Luke Macfarlane) who secretly supplies her with drugs, prompting her mother and sister to investigate after tragedy strikes.
🎥 8 p.m. "A Knight to Remember" (Hallmark Channel movie)
Julie Gonzalo plays a museum conservator who accidentally brings a centuries-old knight (James Trevena) back to life with a kiss; Chris McNally co-stars.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4
📺 4:30 p.m. Austin City Limits Music Festival Day 3 of 3 (Hulu livestream)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Marshals" Season 2 (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "The Detour With David Chang" Season 1 finale (CNN, two episodes)
📺 9 p.m. "High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam" series finale (TNT)
📺 9 p.m. "Lanterns" Season 1 finale (HBO)
📺 9 p.m. "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 5 finale (Bravo)
📺 9:30 p.m. "Tracker" Season 4 (CBS)
📺 10 p.m. "A Tale of Two Cities" limited series finale (MGM+)
🎥 8 p.m. "Where No One Can Find Her" (Lifetime movie)
A mother (Brianna Cohen) and her ex-husband must put aside their differences and raise a massive ransom after their teenage daughter (Casey Breneman) is kidnapped and buried alive.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 5
📺 "Family Guy: Happy Hell-o-ween" (Hulu exclusive episode)
📺 "Signora Volpe" Season 3 (Acorn TV)
📺 8 p.m. "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 11 finale (Bravo)
📺 8 p.m. "FBI" Season 9 (CBS)
📺 8 p.m. "Private Eyes West Coast" (The CW)
Matt Shade (Jason Priestley) and Angie Everett (Cindy Sampson) have left behind their P.I. firm and settled into a new life on the west coast — but their new quiet life is shaken when a night out lands them at the scene of a murder.
📺 9 p.m. "CIA" Season 2 (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" Season 2 (The CW)
📺 10 p.m. "Harlan Coben's Final Twist" Season 2 (CBS)
📺 10 p.m. "Sweet Deceit: Trick or Treat" (Food Network, two-episode premiere)
Teams of three hunt for hyper-realistic sweets hiding in plain sight, biting into their best guesses for a chance to win up to $12,000; Josh Peck hosts.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6
📺 "Reasonable Doubt" Season 4 (Hulu, three-episode premiere)
📺 8 p.m. "NCIS" Season 24 (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "NCIS: New York" (CBS)
Senior Special Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) returns to his hometown and partners with a roguish special agent (Scott Caan).
📺 10 p.m. "NCIS: Origins" Season 3 (CBS)
🤣 "Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7
📺 "Carrie" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
Mike Flanagan's contemporary reimagining of the Stephen King classic stars Summer H. Howell as the sheltered teenager at the story's center, and Samantha Sloyan as her fiercely protective mother.
📺 "Ted Lasso" Season 4 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Last Seen" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Small Prophets" (Apple TV)
A man (Pearce Quigley) attempts to create magical spirits that can predict the future in hopes of discovering whether he'll ever see his long-missing partner again.
📺 8 p.m. "Chicago Med" Season 12 (NBC)
📺 8 p.m. "Pawn Stars" Season 25 (History)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Abbott Elementary" Season 6 (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "Chicago Fire" Season 15 (NBC)
📺 9 p.m. "Sin City Rehab" Season 2 (HGTV)
📺 9 p.m. "Tyler Perry's Sistas" returns (BET)
📺 9 p.m. "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" returns (ABC)
📺 10 p.m. "Chicago P.D." Season 14 (NBC)
🤣 "Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself" (Hulu comedy special)
🎥 "Who Is Martin Mull?" (Netflix documentary)
The film traces Mull's life and career, from his early days as a musician to his work as a comedian, actor, and painter, told through his own words and interviews with friends including Steve Martin, Tom Waits, and David Alan Grier.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8
📺 "Below" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
When a mysterious sea creature terrorizes a remote Newfoundland town, a hard-bitten fisherman (Josh Hartnett) must fight to protect his family, his community, and his vanishing way of life; Mackenzie Davis and Charlie Heaton co-star.
📺 "The Kardashians" Season 8 (Hulu)
📺 8 p.m. "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" Season 3 (CBS)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Eternally Yours" (CBS)
An eternal love story about two vampires who have been married for 500 years and their struggles to accept the human who is dating their daughter.
📺 9 p.m. "Elsbeth" Season 4 (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "Law & Order: SVU" Season 28 (NBC)
📺 10 p.m. "Cupertino" (CBS)
A wronged lawyer (Mike Colter) partners with a promising young attorney (Rachel Keller) to stand up against the giants of Silicon Valley in a David vs. Goliath battle.
📺 10 p.m. "Law & Order" Season 26 (NBC)
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9
📺 "Avatar: Seven Havens" (Paramount+, three-episode premiere)
Set in the world of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," this sequel centers on a young Earthbender who discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm.
📺 "Haunted Hotel" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 "Is It Cake? Halloween" Season 2 (Netflix, three-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "JAŸ-Z IN 8" docuseries finale (HBO, two episodes)
📺 8 p.m. "Sheriff Country" Season 2 (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "Fire Country" Season 5 (CBS)
📺 10 p.m. "Anna Pigeon" Season 1 finale (USA Network)
📺 10 p.m. "Boston Blue" Season 2 (CBS)
🎥 "Animals" (Netflix movie)
When their son is kidnapped, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate (Ben Affleck) and his wife (Kerry Washington) find themselves drawn into a web of deception.
🎥 "Disclosure Day" (Peacock)
🎥 "Matchbox The Movie" (Apple TV movie)
A group of childhood friends have their lives upended when their long-absent former leader (John Cena), now an undercover CIA agent, returns to their small town and unwittingly embroils them in a frantic international pursuit to save the world; Arturo Castro, Jessica Biel, Teyonah Parris, and Sam Richardson co-star.
🎥 "Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger" (Hulu documentary)
The film features a joint interview with Liam and Noel Gallagher, and full performances of "Wonderwall," "Slide Away," "D'You Know What I Mean?," and "Half the World Away."
🎥 "R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead 2" (Tubi movie)
Sam (Bean Reid) and Becka (Adeline Lo) race to stop a new Pumpkinhead curse from claiming the entire town of Redhaven.
🎥 8 p.m. "Dancing With the Devil" (LMN movie)
An injured ballerina falls for her physical therapist, only to discover that he caused her injury; Krystal Ellsworth, Stephen Tracey, Helene Henry, and Taylor Fery star.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10
📺 6 p.m. WWE Money in the Bank (ESPN app)
📺 8 p.m. Banana Ball World Tour: The Banana Bowl (Disney+)
📺 10 p.m. "48 Hours" Season 39 (CBS)
🎥 "Hokum" (Hulu)
🎥 8 p.m. "The Monster She Married" (Lifetime movie)
A woman (Molly Saunders) who was groomed as a teenager confronts the truth about her abusive husband and former pediatrician (Matthew Morrison) after one of his teenage patients is murdered days before she is set to testify against him.
🎥 8 p.m. "A Second Chance Christmas" (Great American Family movie)
After five years, divorced parents Anna and James reunite with their adult children for Christmas, only to find an unexpected ice storm may give their love story a second chance; Candace Cameron Bure and Jonathan Scarfe star.
🎥 8 p.m. "The Spirit of Halloween" (Hallmark Channel movie)
Meghan Ory plays a bridal designer who is visited by three spirits on Halloween and forced to confront her past, present, and future; Kevin McGarry and Lachlan Quarmby co-star.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11
📺 8 p.m. "The Marlow Murder Club" Season 3 finale (PBS)
📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 11 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Marble Hill Murders" series finale (PBS)
📺 9 p.m. "The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story" (HBO)
The three-part docuseries chronicles the reopening of a mysterious 1985 cold case murder in Louisiana that unearths a haunting history of bloodshed and long-buried trauma.
📺 10 p.m. "Treasure Island" (MGM+)
A teenager and his mother are pulled into a deadly race for Captain Flint's treasure, putting them at odds with the cunning Long John Silver and a revolutionary spy; David Oyelowo, Hayley Atwell, Jack Huston, Tomer Capone, and Tom Sweet star.
📺 10 p.m. "Trespasses" limited series finale (PBS)
🎥 8 p.m. "Her Only Way Out" (Lifetime movie)
A woman (Katy Wilson) stages her own death and assumes a new identity to escape a dangerous family, but is forced to return when her former partner (Joe Kurak) sets his sights on her sister.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 12
📺 "Blue Murder Motel" Season 1 finale (Acorn TV)
📺 8 p.m. "Below Deck" Season 13 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 18 finale (FX/FXX)
🎥 "Clown Panic" (Hulu documentary)
In 2016, reports of clowns hiding in the woods spread from a small South Carolina community across the country, sparking school lockdowns, police investigations, and a nationwide media frenzy fueled by fear and social media.
🎥 "Dracula (2025)" (Paramount+)
🎥 "Free Leonard Peltier" (Netflix documentary)
A new generation of activists fights to free American Indian Movement leader Leonard Peltier, who spent decades in prison for a disputed conviction.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13
📺 "The Good Ship Murder" Season 3 finale (BritBox)
📺 "Ludwig Season 2 (BritBox)
📺 "Agatha Christie's Tommy & Tuppence" Season 1 finale (BritBox)
📺 "Tyson" (Netflix, four-episode binge)
The docuseries explores Tyson's life and career, from his upbringing in Brooklyn and rise to become the youngest heavyweight champion ever to the controversies and personal struggles that followed.
📺 "The Varnell Hill Show" Season 1 finale (Paramount+)
📺 10 p.m. "Cocktail Wars" Season 1 finale (E!)
🤣 "Michael Che: Shot in Minnesota" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14
📺 "Helluva Boss" Season 3 (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)
📺 "Love Is Blind" Season 11 (Netflix, five-episode premiere)
📺 9 p.m. "The Lowdown" Season 2 (FX, two-episode premiere)
📺 9 p.m. "VisionQuest" (Disney+, two-episode premiere)
Paul Bettany's Vision tries to regain his memory and humanity while evading a bounty placed on his head after the events of "WandaVision"; James Spader, Emily Hampshire, and James D'Arcy co-star.
📺 10 p.m. "The Ark" Season 3 finale (Syfy)
📺 10:30 p.m. "Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head" Season 4 (Comedy Central)
🎥 "Love of Your Life" (Prime Video movie)
Margaret Qualley and Gabriel Basso star in this romance about a chance encounter that sparks a sweeping love story and a future beyond anything she imagined.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15
📺 "Crystal Lake" (Peacock, eight-episode binge)
A prequel to the Friday the 13th franchise, the prequel follows grieving single mother Pam Voorhees (Linda Cardellini) as two strangers' arrival in Crystal Lake forces her troubled past back into the spotlight.
📺 "The Diplomat" Season 4 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 "Hollywood Arts" (Netflix, 12-episode binge)
In the "Victorious" spin-off, struggling actress Trina Vega (Daniella Monet) returns to her former high school as an unqualified substitute teacher.
📺
8 p.m. "9-1-1" Season 10 (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "9-1-1: Nashville" Season 2 (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "Coven Academy" Season 1 finale (Freeform, three episodes)
📺 10 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" Season 23 (ABC)
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16
📺 "Tulsa King" Season 4 (Paramount+)
📺 10 p.m. "The Rainmaker" Season 2 (USA Network)
🤣 "Heather McMahan: By a Thread" (Hulu comedy special)
🤣 10 p.m. "Kate Berlant: Parmesan" (HBO comedy special)
🎥 "The Death of Robin Hood" (HBO Max)
🎥 "The Disciple: A Wu-Tang Fable" (Netflix documentary)
The film tells the true story of an outsider whose determination lands him inside the Wu-Tang Clan's inner circle, where he helps create an album that sparks global controversy.
🎥 "KATSEYE: Wild Hearts" (Disney+ documentary)
The film chronicles KATSEYE's rise from "Dream Academy" to global pop stardom, featuring never-before-seen footage, fan videos, and interviews with the group members.
🎥 "Masterplan" (Prime Video movie)
A legendary thief (Stanley Tucci) recruits two young strangers (Simona Tabasco and Victor Belmondo) to help him steal the Mona Lisa, then reveals that they are long-lost siblings... and he is their father.
🎥 "Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald" (Netflix documentary)
The film traces Macdonald's life and career, from his rise on "Saturday Night Live" to his enduring influence on stand-up and television comedy, told entirely through archival footage, personal photos, and rare home videos.
🎥 "Sacrifice" (Netflix movie)
At a glitzy charity gala, a movie star (Chris Evans) facing an existential crisis is taken hostage by a radical warrior (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her followers.
🎥 "Tenzing" (Apple TV movie)
A gifted Himalayan climber (Genden Phuntsok) joins a British expedition to Mount Everest, where he and New Zealand mountaineer Edmund Hillary (Tom Hiddleston) attempt to become the first to reach its summit; Caitríona Balfe, Willem Dafoe, and Thinley Lhamo co-star.
🎥 8 p.m. "'Tis the Season for Setups" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A party planner (Amanda Schull) organizes a ski resort's annual holiday party, bringing her together with the ski instructor and son of the lodge's owner (Victor Webster); Barbara Niven co-stars.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17
🏀 3:30 p.m. WNBA Finals Game 1 (NBC)
🎥 8 p.m. "Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A reporter (Lyndsy Fonseca) is assigned to profile a devoted Chicago Bears superfan (Marsha Mason), bringing her together with the woman's grandson, a firefighter and fellow diehard (Robert Buckley); Barbara Alyn Woods and Khary Payton co-star.
🎥 8 p.m. "Silver Bells at Christmas" (Great American Family movie)
When Ginny fights to save her late mother's beloved Christmas shop, a determined buyer and the return of her first love force her to choose between holding onto the past and opening her heart to a new future; Laura Osnes, Ryan McPartlin, Chuck Wicks, and Taylor Kalupa star.
🎥 8 p.m. "Sins of an Amish Husband" (Lifetime movie)
A devout Amish woman (Maddy Hillis) suspects foul play after her sister (Karis Cameron) dies in a mysterious barn fire and begins investigating her brother-in-law (Jean Luc Bilodeau).
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18
📺 9 p.m. "Maigret" Season 2 (PBS)
📺 10 p.m. "The Gold" Season 2 (PBS)
🎥 8 p.m. "Amish Revenge" (Lifetime movie)
A widowed Amish mother (Boti Bliss) takes in a handsome young man (Brigdon York) who claims to be homeless, only to discover that he isn't who he says he is.
🎥 8 p.m. "Mr. & Mrs. Christmas" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A holiday display expert (Brendan Penny) relocates with his children to a quaint town, where reviving its Christmas Market brings him together with a practical accountant (Pascale Hutton) hoping to prove she's ready for a new leadership role.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 19
📺 "Signora Volpe" Season 3 finale (Acorn TV)
🏀 8 p.m. WNBA Finals Game 2 (USA Network)
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20
📺 "Phony" (Hulu, two-episode premiere)
A teenage boy (Sam Nivola) wakes up after a car accident convinced that his mother (Connie Britton) is an impostor.
🏀 3 p.m. "Coast 2 Coast Tuesday" (NBC)
📺 9 p.m. "Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas" (Bravo, two-night event)
Lisa Vanderpump takes on her biggest Las Vegas venture yet as she and her team race to ready her namesake boutique hotel for its lavish grand opening.
📺 10 p.m. "The Golden Life" (E!)
Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, and Ramona Singer trade New York for Palm Beach, Florida, as they reconnect and embrace a new chapter in their lives.
🤣 "Theo Von: I'm Doing Fine" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21
📺 "All the Queen's Men" returns (Paramount+, two episodes)
📺 "The New Stanford Prison Experiment" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
In this modern reimagining of the infamous study, 30 people enter a real prison for two weeks and shifting power dynamics expose what they're capable of.
📺 "Slow Horses" Season 6 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "The Terminal List" Season 2 (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
📺 9 p.m. "I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton" (ABC/Disney+ special)
This live, two-hour special celebrates the life and legacy of Dolly Parton through performances, archival footage, and personal stories.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22
📺 "Cooper and Fry" Season 1 finale (BritBox)
📺 "Nobody Wants This" Season 3 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
📺 "Time" Season 3 (BritBox)
🏀 8 p.m. WNBA Finals Game 3 (USA Network)
🎥 "Swipe Right on the Devil" (Hulu documentary)
When 24-year-old Sydney Loofe disappears after a Tinder date, what begins as a missing-person case quickly spirals into a haunting mystery.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23
📺 "Judy Justice" series finale (Prime Video)
📺 "Yaga" (AMC+, two-episode premiere)
A private investigator (Noah Reid) arrives in a small coastal town to investigate the disappearance of a powerful fishery's young heir (Hudson Williams), putting him at odds with a local detective (Clark Backo) and a charismatic university professor (Carrie-Anne Moss) as he encounters secret lives, enigmatic suspects, and ancient magic.
⚾️ 7 p.m. MLB World Series Game 1 (Fox)
🏀 7 p.m. "NBA on Prime" Season 2 (Prime Video)
📺 8 p.m. "Happy's Place" Season 3 (NBC)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Newlyweds" (NBC)
A free-spirited woman (Téa Leoni) and a buttoned-up professor (Tim Daly) marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship; executive producer Jamie Lee Curtis recurs.
📺 9 p.m. "Scariest House in America" Season 3 finale (HGTV)
🎥 "The Invite" (HBO Max)
🎥 "Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story" (Netflix documentary)
Beloved for blurring performance and personal crisis, Bamford unpacks the mental health journey behind her fearless comedy.
🎥 8 p.m. "Winter Wonderlanes" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A pop-up restaurateur (Ashley Newbrough) tries to save her late grandfather's beloved bowling alley by reviving its youth tournament, teaming up with a local reporter (Franco Lo Presti) who just happens to be her high school boyfriend.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24
🏀 3:30 p.m. WNBA Finals Game 4 (NBC)
⚾️ 7 p.m. MLB World Series Game 2 (Fox)
🎥 8 p.m. "A Christmas Prayer Tradition" (Great American Family movie)
As Natalie prepares to launch her new children's book, a family's quiet mission to answer the prayers of neighbors reminds Bellford Falls that some of God's greatest works begin with simple acts of faith and kindness; Shae Robins and Christopher Russell star.
🎥 8 p.m. "Forgotten Holiday" (Hallmark Channel movie)
An antiques buyer (Janel Parrish) helps her boyfriend (Daniel Lissing) retrace their romance after a car accident wipes away his memories of the past year — including his love of Christmas.
🎥 8 p.m. "Secrets of Mercy Hospital" (Lifetime movie)
A military officer (Judy Reyes) returns to her working-class hometown for her estranged mother's funeral and is drawn into an understaffed hospital, where she must confront the secret of the daughter she gave birth to and left behind at 18.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25
📺 "A Course Called Ireland" (Paramount+, six-episode binge)
Bill Murray and author Tom Coyne play their way across some of Ireland's most legendary golf courses, joined by family and celebrity friends including Chris O'Dowd, Joanne McNally, and Jason Kelce.
📺 "The Wolves of Real Estate: The Alexander Brothers" (Peacock, three-episode binge)
The docuseries investigates how three successful brothers ascended in the elite world of luxury real estate and private security in Miami and New York — all while harboring an extremely dark secret.
📺 9 p.m. "Halloween Wars" Season 16 finale (Food Network)
🎥 8 p.m. "Murder in a Small Georgia Town" (Lifetime movie)
A single mother (Kenjah) is charged with murder after killing a man who tried to sexually assault her 14-year-old daughter (Alyssa Ayala), then takes on her small town's corrupt power structure by running for sheriff.
🎥 8 p.m. "What If Christmas" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A woman (Lori Loughlin) who gave up her fashion-design dreams to support her heart-surgeon husband (Tom Cavanagh) is transported to an alternate reality where she's a world-famous designer — and discovers what life looks like without him.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 26
📺 "Minimum Wage" (Netflix)
Teens struggle to run a local pizzeria while juggling school, a manic boss (Randall Park), and minimum wage in this series based on the hit social media shorts.
📺 "The Mob" (Hulu)
A group of celebrities — including Willam Belli, Demi Engemann, Maria Georgas, Joe Gorga, Harry Jowsey, Chelsea Lazkani, Debi Mazar, Bella Palk, Shane Parton, Romeo, Bruno Tonioli, and Aida Turturro — moves into a lavish Italian villa, where they tackle mob movie-inspired challenges for the chance to win up to $250,000; Parker Posey hosts.
⚾️ 7 p.m. MLB World Series Game 3 (Fox)
🏀 8 p.m. WNBA Finals Game 5 (USA Network, if necessary)
🏀 10 p.m. "Peacock NBA Monday" Season 2 (Peacock)
📺 10 p.m. "Sweet Deceit: Trick or Treat" Season 1 finale (Food Network, two episodes)
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27
📺 "The One About Matthew Perry" (Netflix, three-episode binge)
The docuseries traces Perry's life and legacy through intimate testimonies from family, friends, and creative collaborators, along with never-before-seen photos and videos from his family's private archive.
⚾️ 7 p.m. MLB World Series Game 4 (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" Season 1 finale (FX)
🤣 "Zainab Johnson: Toxically Optimistic" (Netflix comedy special)
🎥 9 p.m. "Kordell Stewart: Slash & Burn" (HBO documentary)
The film explores the life and career of the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback — from his rise as one of the NFL's most versatile players to the personal toll of a rumor that followed him for decades.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28
📺 "The Challenge" Season 42 finale (Paramount+)
📺 "Helluva Boss" midseason finale (Prime Video, two episodes)
⚾️ 7 p.m. MLB World Series Game 5 (Fox, if necessary)
🎥 "Hanging by a Wire" (Paramount+ documentary)
Eight passengers, including six students, are left suspended above a vast valley when a cable car malfunctions high in the mountains, as rescue teams race against the clock to save them.
🎥 "Minions & Monsters" (Peacock)
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29
🏀 8 p.m. WNBA Finals Game 6 (USA Network, if necessary)
📺 9 p.m. "American Horror Story" Season 13 finale (FX)
📺 9 p.m. "Ghosts" Halloween Special (CBS, two episodes)
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30
📺 "Avatar: Seven Havens" Season 1 finale (Paramount+, four episodes)
📺 "Dark Matter" Season 2 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Dexter: Resurrection" Season 2 (Paramount+)
📺 "Nocturne" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
Liev Schreiber plays an ex-soldier-turned-homicide detective whose quiet new life in rural Pennsylvania is upended by a ruthless serial killer (Stephen Graham), forcing him to put his surrogate daughter, an FBI agent (Zazie Beetz), on the case.
⚾️ 7 p.m. MLB World Series Game 6 (Fox, if necessary)
📺 9 p.m. "Tip Toe" limited series finale (Starz)
🎥 "SCTV: The Greatest Show You've Never Heard Of" (Netflix documentary)
The film chronicles the rise, fall, and enduring legacy of "SCTV," featuring interviews with surviving cast members, an emotional reunion in Toronto, and rare archival material.
🎥 8 p.m. "Who's Coming for Christmas?" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A recent transplant (Rhiannon Fish) hopes to honor her late grandmother by hosting Christmas Eve dinner for eight, befriending a neighbor (Jake Foy) and his young daughter (Mila Morgan) along the way.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31
⚾️ 7 p.m. MLB World Series Game 7 (Fox, if necessary)
🏀 8 p.m. WNBA Finals Game 7 (USA Network, if necessary)
🎥 8 p.m. "Adopting St. Nick" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A hardware-store owner (Amy Groening) gets involved with a retirement community's Christmas Companions program after her adopted daughter joins, bringing her together with the center's nomadic director (Michael Rady).
🎥 8 p.m. "A Very Arctic Christmas" (Great American Family movie)
When a father-daughter Christmas cruise leaves them stranded in the Arctic, they must rely on a spirited wildlife conservationist to guide them home, turning a holiday mishap into an unforgettable journey of family, wonder, and unexpected romance; Jill Wagner and Cameron Mathison star.
🎥 8 p.m. "We're Getting Out of Here Alive" (Lifetime movie)
Two women (L.A. Sweeney and Erica Anderson) — a pharmacist haunted by her past and a cop ostracized for her honesty — must work from opposite sides of the police line to bring a pharmacy hostage situation under control.