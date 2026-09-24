What To Watch In October: A Printable TV Calendar Highlighting Every Major Premiere And Finale

📺 4:30 p.m. Austin City Limits Music Festival Day 3 of 3 (Hulu livestream)

📺 8:30 p.m. "Marshals" Season 2 (CBS)

📺 9 p.m. "The Detour With David Chang" Season 1 finale (CNN, two episodes)

📺 9 p.m. "High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam" series finale (TNT)

📺 9 p.m. "Lanterns" Season 1 finale (HBO)

📺 9 p.m. "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 5 finale (Bravo)

📺 9:30 p.m. "Tracker" Season 4 (CBS)

📺 10 p.m. "A Tale of Two Cities" limited series finale (MGM+)

🎥 8 p.m. "Where No One Can Find Her" (Lifetime movie)

A mother (Brianna Cohen) and her ex-husband must put aside their differences and raise a massive ransom after their teenage daughter (Casey Breneman) is kidnapped and buried alive.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5

📺 "Family Guy: Happy Hell-o-ween" (Hulu exclusive episode)

📺 "Signora Volpe" Season 3 (Acorn TV)

📺 8 p.m. "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 11 finale (Bravo)

📺 8 p.m. "FBI" Season 9 (CBS)

📺 8 p.m. "Private Eyes West Coast" (The CW)

Matt Shade (Jason Priestley) and Angie Everett (Cindy Sampson) have left behind their P.I. firm and settled into a new life on the west coast — but their new quiet life is shaken when a night out lands them at the scene of a murder.

📺 9 p.m. "CIA" Season 2 (CBS)

📺 9 p.m. "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" Season 2 (The CW)

📺 10 p.m. "Harlan Coben's Final Twist" Season 2 (CBS)

📺 10 p.m. "Sweet Deceit: Trick or Treat" (Food Network, two-episode premiere)

Teams of three hunt for hyper-realistic sweets hiding in plain sight, biting into their best guesses for a chance to win up to $12,000; Josh Peck hosts.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

📺 "Reasonable Doubt" Season 4 (Hulu, three-episode premiere)

📺 8 p.m. "NCIS" Season 24 (CBS)

📺 9 p.m. "NCIS: New York" (CBS)

Senior Special Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) returns to his hometown and partners with a roguish special agent (Scott Caan).

📺 10 p.m. "NCIS: Origins" Season 3 (CBS)

🤣 "Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying" (Netflix comedy special)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

📺 "Carrie" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)

Mike Flanagan's contemporary reimagining of the Stephen King classic stars Summer H. Howell as the sheltered teenager at the story's center, and Samantha Sloyan as her fiercely protective mother.

📺 "Ted Lasso" Season 4 finale (Apple TV)

📺 "Last Seen" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)

📺 "Small Prophets" (Apple TV)

A man (Pearce Quigley) attempts to create magical spirits that can predict the future in hopes of discovering whether he'll ever see his long-missing partner again.

📺 8 p.m. "Chicago Med" Season 12 (NBC)

📺 8 p.m. "Pawn Stars" Season 25 (History)

📺 8:30 p.m. "Abbott Elementary" Season 6 (ABC)

📺 9 p.m. "Chicago Fire" Season 15 (NBC)

📺 9 p.m. "Sin City Rehab" Season 2 (HGTV)

📺 9 p.m. "Tyler Perry's Sistas" returns (BET)

📺 9 p.m. "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" returns (ABC)

📺 10 p.m. "Chicago P.D." Season 14 (NBC)

🤣 "Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself" (Hulu comedy special)

🎥 "Who Is Martin Mull?" (Netflix documentary)

The film traces Mull's life and career, from his early days as a musician to his work as a comedian, actor, and painter, told through his own words and interviews with friends including Steve Martin, Tom Waits, and David Alan Grier.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

📺 "Below" (Netflix, six-episode binge)

When a mysterious sea creature terrorizes a remote Newfoundland town, a hard-bitten fisherman (Josh Hartnett) must fight to protect his family, his community, and his vanishing way of life; Mackenzie Davis and Charlie Heaton co-star.

📺 "The Kardashians" Season 8 (Hulu)

📺 8 p.m. "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" Season 3 (CBS)

📺 8:30 p.m. "Eternally Yours" (CBS)

An eternal love story about two vampires who have been married for 500 years and their struggles to accept the human who is dating their daughter.

📺 9 p.m. "Elsbeth" Season 4 (CBS)

📺 9 p.m. "Law & Order: SVU" Season 28 (NBC)

📺 10 p.m. "Cupertino" (CBS)

A wronged lawyer (Mike Colter) partners with a promising young attorney (Rachel Keller) to stand up against the giants of Silicon Valley in a David vs. Goliath battle.

📺 10 p.m. "Law & Order" Season 26 (NBC)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

📺 "Avatar: Seven Havens" (Paramount+, three-episode premiere)

Set in the world of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," this sequel centers on a young Earthbender who discovers she's the new Avatar after Korra in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm.

📺 "Haunted Hotel" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

📺 "Is It Cake? Halloween" Season 2 (Netflix, three-episode binge)

📺 8 p.m. "JAŸ-Z IN 8" docuseries finale (HBO, two episodes)

📺 8 p.m. "Sheriff Country" Season 2 (CBS)

📺 9 p.m. "Fire Country" Season 5 (CBS)

📺 10 p.m. "Anna Pigeon" Season 1 finale (USA Network)

📺 10 p.m. "Boston Blue" Season 2 (CBS)

🎥 "Animals" (Netflix movie)

When their son is kidnapped, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate (Ben Affleck) and his wife (Kerry Washington) find themselves drawn into a web of deception.

🎥 "Disclosure Day" (Peacock)

🎥 "Matchbox The Movie" (Apple TV movie)

A group of childhood friends have their lives upended when their long-absent former leader (John Cena), now an undercover CIA agent, returns to their small town and unwittingly embroils them in a frantic international pursuit to save the world; Arturo Castro, Jessica Biel, Teyonah Parris, and Sam Richardson co-star.

🎥 "Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger" (Hulu documentary)

The film features a joint interview with Liam and Noel Gallagher, and full performances of "Wonderwall," "Slide Away," "D'You Know What I Mean?," and "Half the World Away."

🎥 "R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead 2" (Tubi movie)

Sam (Bean Reid) and Becka (Adeline Lo) race to stop a new Pumpkinhead curse from claiming the entire town of Redhaven.

🎥 8 p.m. "Dancing With the Devil" (LMN movie)

An injured ballerina falls for her physical therapist, only to discover that he caused her injury; Krystal Ellsworth, Stephen Tracey, Helene Henry, and Taylor Fery star.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

📺 6 p.m. WWE Money in the Bank (ESPN app)

📺 8 p.m. Banana Ball World Tour: The Banana Bowl (Disney+)

📺 10 p.m. "48 Hours" Season 39 (CBS)

🎥 "Hokum" (Hulu)

🎥 8 p.m. "The Monster She Married" (Lifetime movie)

A woman (Molly Saunders) who was groomed as a teenager confronts the truth about her abusive husband and former pediatrician (Matthew Morrison) after one of his teenage patients is murdered days before she is set to testify against him.

🎥 8 p.m. "A Second Chance Christmas" (Great American Family movie)

After five years, divorced parents Anna and James reunite with their adult children for Christmas, only to find an unexpected ice storm may give their love story a second chance; Candace Cameron Bure and Jonathan Scarfe star.

🎥 8 p.m. "The Spirit of Halloween" (Hallmark Channel movie)

Meghan Ory plays a bridal designer who is visited by three spirits on Halloween and forced to confront her past, present, and future; Kevin McGarry and Lachlan Quarmby co-star.