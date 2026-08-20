5 TV Shows That Adapted The Story Of The Odyssey

Homer's "The Odyssey" is similar to Shakespeare's most famous works in that it's such an influential text that you can find its story structure nearly everywhere. For every time "The Odyssey" has been given an official movie, play, or TV adaptation, it's been given countless more unofficial adaptations.

In a certain sense, it wasn't even that ambitious of Christopher Nolan to adapt the story into film as he did this year; his previous films (especially "Inception" and "Interstellar") already had a tendency to focus on brilliant, troubled men who must go on a fantastical journey to finally get back home to their family. Nolan's been practicing for "The Odyssey" his whole career.

Four of the five TV shows on this list center around an episode that doesn't explicitly namecheck "The Odyssey" but which nevertheless becomes a lot more fun once you note its roots in the famous poem. Whether you liked these episodes the first time around or not, they each make for a fun experience when you rewatch them with Odysseus' journey in mind.