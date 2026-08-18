Quote Of The Day By Michelle Monaghan: 'You Have Good Days, You Have Bad Days, And Just Let It Roll Right Off Your Back. You Can't Dwell...'

Michelle Monaghan might be best known for playing Julia Meade in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, but the "Gone Baby Gone" star has also made her mark in television.

After her breakthrough in the medium with 2003's "Boston Public," Monaghan went on to star in Season 1 of "True Detective," for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for in 2015. She also starred in shows such as "The Path," "Messiah," and "Echoes." Her latest television role was in Season 3 of "The White Lotus," where she played Jaclyn Lemon, whose seemingly generous personality hid some deep-seated insecurities.

On the film side, Monaghan's prominent credits include "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang," "Made of Honor," "Patriots Day," and "Source Code." She also appeared in "MaXXXine," the third and final installment in Ti West's "X" horror trilogy.

Monaghan has steadily built a robust career across mediums to consistently showcase her commitment to the craft, which is why she is today's quote of the day.