Peacock Is Hiking Its Prices Again — Find Out How Much It'll Cost You To Stream Without Ads

By Ryan Schwartz
Peacock Logo NBCUniversal

Peacock is about to put a bigger dent in your wallet.

NBCUniversal has announced a price hike for its subscription video on demand (SVOD) service. The new rates will take effect immediately for new and returning subscribers; for those who subscribed prior to August 18, 2026, the new pricing will be effective on your next billing date — on or after September 17. (Peacock previously hiked prices in July 2025.)

The Peacock Select tier — which offers current and library NBC and Bravo shows with ads, but excludes Peacock originals and the movie library — previously cost $7.99/month and will now cost $8.99/month, representing a $1 price hike. An annual subscription, previously $79.99, will now cost
$89.99/year — a $10 price hike.

The ad-supported Peacock Premium service, previously $10.99/month, will now cost $12.99/month — a $2 price hike. An annual subscription, previously $109.99, will now cost $129.99/year — a $20 price hike.

The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus offering, previously $16.99/month, will now cost $19.99/month — a $3 price hike. An annual subscription, previously $169.99, will now cost $199.99/year — a $30 price hike.

A reader-friendly table showing prices before and after is embedded below. Review the changes, then leave a comment and let us know if the price hikes will make you think twice about subscribing (or continuing to subscribe) to Peacock.

Peacock Plan Original Price New Price
Peacock Select (Monthly) $7.99 $8.99
Peacock Select (Annual) $79.99 $89.99
Peacock Premium (Monthly) $10.99 $12.99
Peacock Premium (Annual) $109.99 $129.99
Peacock Premium Plus (Monthly) $16.99 $19.99
Peacock Premium Plus (Annual) $169.99 $199.99
The TVLine Scorecard TVLine

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