Peacock Is Hiking Its Prices Again — Find Out How Much It'll Cost You To Stream Without Ads

Peacock is about to put a bigger dent in your wallet.

NBCUniversal has announced a price hike for its subscription video on demand (SVOD) service. The new rates will take effect immediately for new and returning subscribers; for those who subscribed prior to August 18, 2026, the new pricing will be effective on your next billing date — on or after September 17. (Peacock previously hiked prices in July 2025.)

The Peacock Select tier — which offers current and library NBC and Bravo shows with ads, but excludes Peacock originals and the movie library — previously cost $7.99/month and will now cost $8.99/month, representing a $1 price hike. An annual subscription, previously $79.99, will now cost

$89.99/year — a $10 price hike.

The ad-supported Peacock Premium service, previously $10.99/month, will now cost $12.99/month — a $2 price hike. An annual subscription, previously $109.99, will now cost $129.99/year — a $20 price hike.

The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus offering, previously $16.99/month, will now cost $19.99/month — a $3 price hike. An annual subscription, previously $169.99, will now cost $199.99/year — a $30 price hike.

A reader-friendly table showing prices before and after is embedded below. Review the changes, then leave a comment and let us know if the price hikes will make you think twice about subscribing (or continuing to subscribe) to Peacock.