Bad Monkey Lands Season 2 Premiere Date At Apple TV — Get A First Look At The New Mystery
It's time for Andrew Yancy to put on a fresh Hawaiian shirt and get back to work.
Season 2 of the Vince Vaughn-led mystery "Bad Monkey" will premiere Wednesday, December 2 on Apple TV, TVLine has learned, with episodes airing weekly after that through the February 3 season finale.
The streamer has shed a little more light on what we can expect when the show returns for its sophomore run as well. The 10-episode Season 2 "will revolve around an all-new original story," Apple TV confirms, after Season 1 was based on the Carl Hiaasen novel of the same name. (Hiaasen remains an executive producer on the series.)
"After Andrew Yancy witnesses the murder of Florida's finest fixer, an ambitious state attorney teams him up with a strait-laced forensic accountant to solve the crime," according to the official Season 2 synopsis. "Eager to regain his detective's badge, Yancy finds himself embroiled in a turf war between rival criminal organizations as he navigates a variety of Florida oddballs, including an erudite mob boss, his unhinged son, and a hard-edged young woman who needs Yancy's protection. Meanwhile, Yancy contends with his aging father; unresolved romantic tension with Dr. Rosa Campensino, who launches her own investigation into a mysterious rash; and a bombastic animal relocation specialist whose business threatens the local environment."
Season 2 sees the return of Natalie Martinez as Rosa
Apple TV has also released a series of first-look photos from Season 2 of "Bad Monkey," including the one above that promises a reunion between Vince Vaughn's private eye Andrew Yancy and Natalie Martinez's medical examiner Rosa Campensino after the two had a romantic entanglement in Season 1. (Rosa walked away, though, when Yancy's latest investigation got too dangerous.)
Vaughn stars as Yancy, a former police detective now working as a food inspector in swampy South Florida who can't resist trying to solve bizarre crimes. Season 1 debuted in August 2024 and wrapped up that October. (Check out our finale recap.) Along with Vaughn and Martinez, the returning cast includes Charlotte Lawrence as Caitlin and John Ortiz as Yancy's detective pal Rogelio.
Plus, Season 2 will see the addition of several new cast members, led by John Malkovich as the head of a South Florida criminal organization and "The Handmaid's Tale" alum Yvonne Strahovski as attorney and political candidate Delaney West. Zavior Phillips will also be a series regular, along with guest stars Nate Jackson, Sofia Boutella, Brent Morin, Joey Avery, Dax Shepard, Sam Jaeger, Margarita Levieva, Peter Billingsley, and June Diane Raphael.
Scroll down to see more photos from Season 2, and hit the comments to tell us what you're hoping to see this season on "Bad Monkey."