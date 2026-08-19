Bad Monkey Lands Season 2 Premiere Date At Apple TV — Get A First Look At The New Mystery

It's time for Andrew Yancy to put on a fresh Hawaiian shirt and get back to work.

Season 2 of the Vince Vaughn-led mystery "Bad Monkey" will premiere Wednesday, December 2 on Apple TV, TVLine has learned, with episodes airing weekly after that through the February 3 season finale.

The streamer has shed a little more light on what we can expect when the show returns for its sophomore run as well. The 10-episode Season 2 "will revolve around an all-new original story," Apple TV confirms, after Season 1 was based on the Carl Hiaasen novel of the same name. (Hiaasen remains an executive producer on the series.)

"After Andrew Yancy witnesses the murder of Florida's finest fixer, an ambitious state attorney teams him up with a strait-laced forensic accountant to solve the crime," according to the official Season 2 synopsis. "Eager to regain his detective's badge, Yancy finds himself embroiled in a turf war between rival criminal organizations as he navigates a variety of Florida oddballs, including an erudite mob boss, his unhinged son, and a hard-edged young woman who needs Yancy's protection. Meanwhile, Yancy contends with his aging father; unresolved romantic tension with Dr. Rosa Campensino, who launches her own investigation into a mysterious rash; and a bombastic animal relocation specialist whose business threatens the local environment."